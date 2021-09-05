Who was Vera’s original sidekick Joe? What’s actor David Leon doing now?

Vera is back for another episode on ITV tonight at 8pm, but what happened to her original sidekick DS Joe Ashworth?

Joe – portrayed by David Leon – proved to be a fan favourite during the first four seasons of the show.

So, where is the actor now? And what happened to his character?

David Leon portrayed Joe Ashworth in ITV show Vera (Credit: ITV)

Vera on ITV: Who was Vera’s original sidekick Joe Ashworth?

David made his first appearance on Vera as Joe Ashworth back in 2011.

He quickly became DCI Vera Stanhope’s – portrayed by Brenda Blethyn – right-hand man.

The pair formed a tight bond after tackling a number of cases together.

A low point for me was when David Leon left after series four.

However, Joe moved away following the actor’s decision to leave the series.

His character was finally promoted, which resulted in his departure in 2014.

David’s exit was particularly hard for actress Brenda, who admitted it was a was a “low point” for the series.

David starred alongside Brenda Blethyn for the first four seasons (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Read more: As Vera returns, all you need to know about series 11 of the ITV drama starring Brenda Blethyn

She previously explained: “A low point for me was when David Leon – who played DS Joe Ashworth, my right-hand man – left after series four.

“Fortunately, the wonderful Kenny Doughty came to join us as DS Aiden Healy.

“When we’re off-camera, we have a great laugh. There’s great camaraderie among the whole cast and crew, but especially between Kenny and me.”

What is Vera star David Leon up to?

Meanwhile, David has taken on a number of other acting roles since leaving Vera.

He went on to appear in BBC’s The Refugees as Alex and In the Dark as DI Adam Perrin.

David also starred in Gold Digger in 2019, a six-part drama miniseries on BBC One.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David J Leon (@leontrotskii)

Read more: Vera actor Kenny Doughty dating mega-famous former co-star?

David has also directed and produced a number of films.

Following his time on Vera, the actor started production on drama television miniseries, Orthodox.

The Netflix series follows three Hasidic Jews as they attempt to leave their ultra-Orthodox community.

When is Vera on TV?

Vera is back for a second episode on ITV tonight at 8pm (September 5).

The detective returned to screens with series 11 last week, complete with her signature hat and rain coat.

It was a long wait for fans after series 10 of the ITV programme aired in January 2020.

Selected series of Vera are available on the ITVHub, series one to nine can be watched on Britbox and Amazon Prime Video offers all series to buy.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.