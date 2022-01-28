Former Corrie star Victoria Ekanoye stars in Death In Paradise after gruelling breast cancer fight

Victoria Ekanoye appears in Death In Paradise tonight (Friday January 28).

The former Corrie star has been through a tough year, so it’s great to see her back on our screens.

But who does Victoria she play, and what happened to her in the past 12 months?

Victors as drugs runner Miranda (Credit: BBC)

What happens in Death In Paradise with Victoria Ekanoye?

In tonight’s show, Florence goes undercover to infiltrate a drugs ring.

The woman she’s tasked with tailing is a drugs runner called Miranda Priestley.

And wouldn’t you just know it, Miranda also gets caught up in the crime of the week.

So who plays Miranda, and who are the rest of the guest cast?

Victoria as Angie in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Death In Paradise cast: Victoria Ekanoye as Miranda Priestley

Plying the fearsome drugs runner Miranda Priestley is Victoria Ekanoye.

Victoria, 40, is known to millions thanks to her role as Angie Appleton.

Angie came to Weatherfield in 2017 thanks to her husband Jude, but struggled to settle.

And things were about to get worse for Angie – she found out that Jude had been lying to her about his profession as a marine biologist.

It was then she gave him the boot for good.

In 2019, Victoria took part in Celebrity X Factor.

She told Manchester Evening News at the time: “I’ve been singing since I was three or four and drove my mum mad.”

“Music and singing has always been my first love so it was amazing to be approached by the show.

“I was really, really excited.”

She finished in 11th place, although fans branded her as “talented beyond belief“.

Victoria appeared on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Victoria’s breast cancer battle

Victoria’s world turned upside down when, last year, she found a lump in her left breast while feeding her baby son, Theo.

With breast cancer in her family – her mum was diagnosed at 41 and her sister at 38 – Victoria sought help quickly.

Two doctors gave her the all-clear, but after she sought a third opinion, cancerous cells were found in her milk ducts.

In December, Victoria underwent a double mastectomy.

She appeared on Loose Women to describe her decision to have the operation: “When I went for the biopsy I kind of just thought this would be the case.

“I don’t want to have to worry about it. I’ve got a baby boy to love and live for and family and friends.

“So if I can eliminate as much risk as possible then I will. So that’s what I’m doing and yes it’s a more invasive procedure.”

And after she returned home, she updated fans on her progress.

What did Victoria say after her operation?

Victoria wrote on Instagram: “6 days post op, zero energy for hair, makeup or clothes and although I look and feel like a teenage bridge troll, my heart is FULL.

“I’ve received so many wonderful cards, gifts and messages – many from people whom I’ve never even met – and I honestly don’t feel worthy of all the fuss

“But they’re making me smile through the pain (along with the meds) and so I just wanted to say…thank you.

“I also wanted to give the biggest shout out to my beautiful Mummy @ekanoye and my devilishly handsome @jonnylomas_ for looking after me.

“I could not be in safer, more capable and loving hands and this is all whilst we attempt to sleep train Théo.”

More suspects in Death In Paradise tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in Death In Paradise this week?

Also in this week’s episode is Ben Onwukwe, who plays Harley Joseph.

The last time we saw Ben in action was in ITV crime drama Professor T, as well as Netflix thriller, Safe.

The cast is rounded off by Naana Agyei Ampadu and Mark Ebulué, who viewer may recognise from a brief appearance in the last series of Martin Clunes crime drama, Manhunt.