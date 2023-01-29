Vera on ITV1: Why is Paul Kaye leaving his role as Dr Malcolm Donahue?

Paul Kaye will make his last appearance as Dr Malcolm Donahue in Vera on ITV1 this week, but why is the actor leaving?

In series 12 episode 1 Against the Tide, pathologist Malcolm leaves the ITV show for good.

The farewell scenes between Brenda Blethyn’s character DCI Vera Stanhope and the pathologist is guaranteed to give you a belly laugh.

So why is Paul Kaye leaving Vera, and how does he leave?

Vera series 12 Against the Tide: Brenda Blethyn as Vera and Paul Kaye as Malcolm (Credit: ITV1)

Why is Malcolm leaving Vera?

Paul Kaye leaves Vera in series 12 episode 1 entitled Against the Tide.

His dour character Malcolm makes a thoroughly undramatic exit, which just kind of fits with his character!

During the episode, Malcolm reveals that he’s leaving Northumberland for a new job overseas.

He tells Vera: “I’ve been invited to join a wonderful institute in Copenhagen who are doing the most remarkable work in the field of paleontology, which is the study of grains and pollens…”

However, Vera doesn’t cut him any slack!

Ever-direct, she abruptly interrupts him and says: “Malcolm, good luck love.”

Malcolm replies by saying: “Well, it’s been fun (sort of)”.

She does give him a bacon bap as a leaving present, though!

In episode two, For The Grace of God, a new pathologist join the cast.

Why is Paul Kaye leaving his role as Malcolm on Vera?

Paul Kaye has not publicly confirmed that he is leaving the ITV detective drama.

However, his co-star Brenda Blethyn revealed the news earlier this year.

Ahead of the new episodes, the 76-year-old – who plays DCI Vera Stanhope – said: “We say goodbye to the wonderful Paul Kaye as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue in the third new film Against the Tide.”

She heaped praise on her departing colleague, adding: “Paul is one of the most positive people I know.

“No matter what the circumstances, he’ll find something positive to say.

“There was total respect between Vera and Malcolm along with some very dry humour from him.”

Talking about their onscreen relationship, she said: “The relationship between Vera and Malcolm has been interesting to play.

“But his replacement is good news.”

Vera 12 episode 2: Sarah Kameela Impey joins the cast of Vera as Malcolm’s replacement Dr Paula Bennett (Credit: ITV1)

What is Paul Kaye doing next?

Paul Kaye fans need not worry, as the actor has several upcoming projects.

Later this year, he’ll appear in the TV prequel to the 2000 film Sexy Beast film.

He also plays King Ivarr in the forthcoming film Seize Them!, and an undisclosed role in the film Black Dog.

He stars as Maurice in the film Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, and is currently filming on the movie And Mrs.

Of course, Paul Kaye made his name as his incredibly rude alter-ego Dennis Pennis, before turning to serious acting.

In 2021, he joined the cast of Two Thousand Acres of Sky as Kenny Marsh, and later played Vinculus in Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, and Jim Winshaw in Three Girls.

Game of Thrones fans will know him as Thoros of Myr.

Other notable roles include DC Patrick Katz in the Harlan Corben Netflix hit The Stranger, and the totally vile (but hilarious) psychiatrist in After Life.

Who was the pathologist before Paul Kaye’s Malcolm?

The late Paul Ritter played pathologist Dr Billy Cartwright on the show’s first three series.

Paul made his debut as Billy in May 2011.

His final appearance in the ITV drama was in September 2013.

Sadly, Paul died in April 2021 from a brain tumour aged just 54.

Kingsley Ben-Adir then played pathologist Marcus Summer in the ITV detective drama.

He played the role from 2014 to 2018, when Paul Kaye took over as Malcolm.

Late actor Paul Ritter played the original pathologist Dr Billy Cartwright in Vera (Credit: ITV1)

Why is Paul Kaye leaving Vera? Fan reaction

Vera fans will miss Paul Kaye’s character on the show, especially his relationship with colleague DCI Stanhope.

Viewers know that pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue worked with Vera several years ago, and their professional relationship was always challenging.

Pedantic and officious to the point of rudeness, Malcolm often trod heavily on Vera’s toes.

Though he appeared to be critical of Vera’s impatience and sometimes bullish approach, he retained an underlying admiration for the DCI’s capacity for empathy and compassion.

So it’s understandably that fans will miss their onscreen union.

One fan wrote: “I always enjoy the Paul Kaye/Brenda Blethyn scenes in #Vera.

“They work so well together and I always get the feeling that they really enjoy them.”

Another said: “Gutted. I am absolutely gutted. No shade on Sarah Kameela Impey – sure she’ll be awesome. Just really loved Paul Kaye.”

Reacting to the news of Paul Kaye’s departure, one fan tweeted: “Aw such a shame. I’ve loved Paul Kaye’s character in the show. #Vera.”

Vera airs on Sundays at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVx.

