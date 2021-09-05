Vera returns to ITV with its second episode of series eleven tonight (September 5), but who did Paul Ritter play in the crime show?

Here’s everything you need to know about the former Vera character, Dr Billy Cartwright.

Paul Ritter previously played Dr Billy Cartwright on ITV show Vera (Credit: ITV)

Vera on ITV: Who was Paul Ritter’s pathologist character?

Paul played Dr Billy Cartwright on the show’s first three series.

His character was known for being a pathologist, who helped out DCI Vera Stanhope on a number of cases.

Paul first made his debut as Billy in May 2011.

Meanwhile, his final appearance in the ITV drama was in September 2013.

Actress Brenda Blethyn, who plays Vera, previously revealed that her character had a fondness for the pathologist.

Speaking about whether her character could embark on a romance, she told What’s On TV: “She had a good relationship with the first pathologist Billy Cartwright, she quite liked him.

Paul starred in Vera from 2011 to 2013 (Credit: YouTube)

“I wouldn’t rule it out but it would be more companionship.”

Paul notably appeared in a number of other successful television programmes and films.

But in recent years, the actor was best known for playing Martin Goodman in Channel 4 comedy series Friday Night Dinner.

How did Paul Ritter die?

Sadly, Paul died in April 2021 from a brain tumour aged just 54.

His agent confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

It read: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.

Paul Ritter, who was also a big hit in Friday Night Dinner, sadly died this year (Credit: Channel 4)

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Following his death, Brenda paid tribute to her former co-star in a touching post on Twitter.

The BAFTA winning actress posted: “RIP Paul Ritter, the very finest of actors and a gentleman. He will be so sorely missed and I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. What very sad news.”

Paul’s final TV appearance took place in May this year.

Selected series of Vera are available on the ITVHub, series one to nine can be watched on Britbox and Amazon Prime Video offers all series to buy.

