Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter has died of a brain tumour at the age of 54.

The Harry Potter and Vera actor sadly died on Monday night (April 5), his agent has confirmed in a statement.

It read: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.

Paul Ritter has died of a brain tumour (Credit: Photo by Steve Meddle/Shutterstock)

Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies at 54

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Paul during Friday Night Dinner as Martin Goodman (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes pour in

Fans have began paying tribute to Paul on Twitter.

One person said: “Really shocked to see the news of Paul Ritter’s passing.

“May he rest peacefully and his family be given the privacy and respect they deserve.”

Another wrote: “RIP Paul Ritter aka Martin Goodman. So very young. A talented funny man.”

After that, a third added: “R.I.P to one of the funniest actors I’ve had the pleasure of watching. Made FND what it was.”

Really shocked to see the news of Paul Ritter’s passing. May he rest peacefully and his family be given the privacy and respect they deserve. — Dan ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@DanielJFalconer) April 6, 2021

What has celebrities said?

Meanwhile, David Walliams retweeted a message which read: “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

In addition, actor Shaun Dooley wrote: “Awful awful news. Paul was an incredible actor and more importantly an absolutely lovely man.

“An honour to have known and worked with you sir. Rest in peace Paul. Sending love to his family.”

Paul was best known for playing Martin Goodman in Channel 4 comedy series Friday Night Dinner.

In addition, he was also known for his roles in Quantum of Solace, Son of Rambow, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and The Eagle.

Meanwhile, he also appeared in Vera, The Hollow Crown, The Last Kingdom and Chernobyl.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

