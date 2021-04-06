In latest news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke reportedly wants an apology from the royal family.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a string of claims and revelations about their exit from royal life.

Meghan alleged that there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

She also claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace when she told them she felt suicidal during her pregnancy.

Harry reportedly wants an apology from his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest news

Now, a source has claimed Harry wants an apology from his family.

The insider told US Weekly: “The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this.

“He won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family.”

Meghan and Harry made claims about the royals during their Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ED! has contacted reps for Harry for comment.

What has the Palace said?

Following the couple’s interview last month, the Palace released a statement to confirm an investigation into the claims.

The statement called the issues Meghan and Harry raised, especially about race, “concerning”.

In addition, it added that while “recollections may vary”, it is taking the claims “very seriously”.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s friend Gayle King claimed Harry had talks with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles after the interview.

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah chat (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

However, she claimed they weren’t “productive”.

Gayle added that Harry and Meghan felt “glad they at least started a conversation”.

Reports later said the Duke of Cambridge was left “reeling” over the private talks being ‘leaked’.

According to a source, William thought it was a “cheap shot to leak details of their private call”.

The insider told US Weekly: “William was left reeling. He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth.”

The source claims William “now feels uncomfortable” talking to Harry on the phone.

They added: “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again.”

