The Queen suggested Meghan Markle could continue her work as an actress, one royal expert has claimed.

The monarch, 94, reportedly let Meghan, 39, know that she was welcome to continue acting as a member of the royal family.

Meghan gave up her career as an actress when things started to get serious with Prince Harry.

Was The Queen generous to Meghan Markle?

Leading royal biographer Andrew Morton said: “They did say to Meghan if you don’t want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.

“Those opportunities were open to her.”

While speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, Andrew suggested that The Queen had actually been very generous to the former senior royals.

Hence he claimed: “They were given a degree of latitude. They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we’re going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’

“In fairness to the royal family, in fairness to the Queen, she did give them that opportunity to go wherever they pleased.”

Neither of them ‘gave it the thought that should have done’

He continued to speculate that neither Harry or Meghan truly knew what they were getting themselves into.

Andrew added: “I think neither of them gave it the thought they should have done. I think that famous warning from Prince William of ‘steady on, think about what you’re doing’, that Harry bridled at, was probably meant more with affection.

“I think William understood more than Harry that becoming a member of the royal family is a tough gig. You think about Catherine Middleton. She’s British, she’s grown up with the traditions, obviously she was a commoner but she has a very sound and strong family.

“Meghan didn’t have any of that. She’s American, she didn’t have a clue about the royal family.”

Finally, he said that perhaps Harry should have dated Meghan for longer before marrying her.

He said: “In a way, Harry should have been a bit more careful of that and spent a bit more time with their engagement and their courtship. It takes a long time.”

What has Meghan Markle said about quitting acting?

This comes in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In fact, Meghan claimed she’d given up everything to be with Harry.

The former actress said: “I left my career, my life. I left everything because I love him, right?”

Piers Morgan’s tell all interview

Meanwhile her former pal Piers Morgan aims to tell “his truth” in his interview with Tucker Carlson.

Airing later today in the States, he is set to “go nuclear” on his thoughts about Meghan Markle.

And he’ll reveal the exact details of his one-time meeting with the former Suits star.

