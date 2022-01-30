Vera fans are furious after it emerged new episodes of the ITV crime drama are available to watch in America but not here.

The long-running detective drama stars Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope.

It usually airs on Sunday nights, with around eight new two-hour episodes airing each year.

The final two episodes of Vera will air in America first (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Vera on ITV?

Series 11 of smash-hit series Vera had been hit by numerous delays after it had to hold back filming for six months due to COVID-19.

However, last year, the show disappeared from screens after just two episodes aired last August.

Read more: When is Vera back on ITV? Fans fuming after the end of last week’s episode

It was reported at the time that production on the remaining four episodes had not been completed.

And then when it returned earlier this month just two more episodes aired.

In its place The Good Karma Hospital and new drama Trigger Point have aired – leaving Vera fans frustrated.

Vera series 11 airs in America but NOT in the UK

However, the news that new episode Vital Signs is available to watch in America but not here has pushed them over the edge.

One enraged fan tweeted: “#VERA series11 ep5 #VitalSigns is now up on @BritBox_US.

“Do you guys not talk? Before #ITV viewers have even been given a date.

“And what is ITV playing at? Funny way to reward their loyal viewers & fans of @itvvera. Explanation? Please?”

Vera fans in the UK are furious about the decision (Credit: ITV)

A second furious fan added: “@BritBox_US can you all explain why #Vera episode 5 series 11 is on Britbox US but not available in UK yet? It’s all over Vera fan club on Facebook.”

Another fan blasted it as a “shocking decision”.

Read more: Who was Vera’s original sidekick Joe? What’s actor David Leon doing now?

To add insult to injury, an American fan posted: “Watching ‘Vera: Vital Signs’ on @Britbox_US.”

While another US viewer wrote: “@BritBox_US Loving the latest episodes of Vera.”

ITV have been contacted for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!