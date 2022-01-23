The Good Karma Hospital cast: Who’s in series 4 and who do they play?

The Good Karma Hospital is back for series four on ITV tonight (Sunday, January 22).

And, as ever, the medical drama has plenty of wholesome and moving storylines planned for the series.

But who’s in the cast and who do they play?

Amanda is back in The Good Karma Hospital (Credit: ITV)

The Good Karma Hospital cast: Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca

Fiercely passionate, often outspoken, Lydia is the driving force behind The Good Karma Hospital.

In series four, we’ll discover more about this complex woman as she revisits her past.

At the beginning of the series, Lydia locks horns with local politician Hira Grover over the ‘irresponsible’ decision to allow a child infected with the highly contagious Nipah virus into the hospital.

Lydia’s journey in the series sees her confidence challenged.

Amanda plays Lydia, and is best known for her role in BBC One crime drama, New Tricks.

She was married to actor Robert Glenister until their split in 1992. They have one daughter, Emily.

Amrita in The Good Karma Hospital (Credit: ITV)

The Good Karma Hospital cast: Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker

During her time in India, Ruby has flourished at the Good Karma Hospital, helping hundreds of patients.

In this series, Ruby will have the life-changing experience of caring for her dying father, a milestone that will force her to reassess her priorities and crystalise what she wants from her own life.

The series starts with Ruby feeling abandoned, following Gabriel’s shock departure and she’s angry.

Whilst out on the road, Ruby encounters fellow Brit Doctor Samir Hasan and stops to help fix his car.

Samir accidentally damages Ruby’s motorbike, when he reverses into it and Ruby forces him to take her to the patient she’s been instructed to see – a sick girl in the locality.

Thirty-four-year-old Amrita became a global star thanks to her role as Irri in Game of Thrones. She also starred in creepy ITV thriller, The Sister, in 2020.

Neil plays Greg (Credit: ITV)

The Good Karma Hospital cast: Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell

Greg is furious and steps in when local louts bully a young British neurodiverse birdwatcher called Bobby.

Events escalate and our beloved bartender is soon facing assault charges.

Greg and Lydia’s relationship hits a stumbling block with Lydia’s history raising its head.

Actor Neil is a well-known face on British TV.

He’s starred in the likes of Men Behaving Badly, but more recently Line of Duty and The Syndicate.

Nimmi plays Nurse Mari (Credit: ITV)

The Good Karma Hospital cast: Nimmi Harasgama as Nurse Mari Rodriguez

Mari has always been a dedicated, professional, and reliable pair of hands that keeps the hospital running smoothly.

In series four, Mari risks her own life to help Ruby and Samir try to save the girl’s life who has succumbed to the virus that is sweeping the hospital.

Mari works closely with Samir and is secretly bowled away by this force of nature. Could there be love on the cards?

Sri Lankan-born Nimmi has also starred in BBC daytime drama, Doctors.

Harki as Samir (Credit: ITV)

Harki Bhambra as Dr Samir Hasan

The big news for series four is the introduction of Dr Samir Hasan, a British Asian Muslim medic who brings the energy.

A high-flier back in the UK, Samir has been in India for just a short while when we meet him, through Ruby.

Mari and Samir bond and soon his own past comes to light.

Fans will recognise Harki from his stint as Rab in Our Girl, and as Ajay Dewan in Corrie.

Rebecca as Niki (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca Ablack as Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma

The daughter of a successful private surgeon, who believes Niki needs to get a dose of real life working in a community hospital under the tutelage of his good Ram.

Niki is stylish, organised and very confident.

The question is, will this wannabe dermatologist, destined for a life pandering to the whims of wealthy women, find a home at The Good Karma Hospital?

Raquel as Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Raquel Cassidy as Frankie Martin

Frankie is single parent to Bobby.

Together, they have come to India together so that Bobby can observe the nation’s birds in their natural habitat.

Bobby is neurodiverse and protective-mum Frankie can’t help but helicopter over him.

The lad desperately wants increased independence, but Frankie doesn’t feel that he’s ready.

Yet she also knows that Bobby needs to be able to fend for himself. Will Frankie clip Bobby’s wings – or will she let her son fly the nest?

Raquel, 53, starred in the sixth series of Downton Abbey as Baxter.

Connor as Bobby (Credit: ITV)

Connor Catchpole as Bobby Martin

Bobby Martin has been besotted with wildlife since he was a child and especially birdlife.

He has taken photographs of every British bird.

When he mentioned a trip to India to see the birds in Kerala, Frankie called his bluff – they could come to India if Bobby paid for his own ticket. To her surprise, Bobby got a job at the local Poundstore and saved up.

Subsequently, Bobby is on a mission to prove to Frankie that he can live independently.

Ace Bhatti as Jules Fonseca

Jules Fonseca is charming, manipulative, capricious, and exudes power.

Mostly, he likes to play mind games and to win them, whatever the cost.

Jules met Lydia in medical school in the UK and a passionate affair followed. He encouraged Lydia to migrate to his home in Kerala, where she fell in love with the country as quickly as she did Jules.

However soon she began to see behind his façade and realise she was being controlled. Unable to possess Lydia to the degree Jules would’ve preferred, a resentful Jules began an affair.

Ace, 52, is a well-known face on British TV.

He recently starred in the sixth series of Line of Duty as the ambiguous PCC Rohan Sindwhani, and is also known for playing Yusef Khan in EastEnders between 2010-2011.