When is Vera back on ITV? Fans fuming after the end of last night’s episode

Vera viewers have been thrilled to have their favourite detective back on ITV, so are fuming to know it’s disappearing again.

Fans of the Brenda Blethyn character are unhappy they got just two episodes before the show is replaced next Sunday.

Instead of Vera, ITV viewers will get a new series of The Good Karma Hospital and brand new crime drama Trigger Point.

The new series of Vera is off again (Credit: ITV)

Series 11 of the smash-hit series has been hit by numerous delays after it had to hold back filming for six months due to Covid-19.

The show then returned in August, before being taken off the air again after just two episodes. This was due to production on the remaining four episodes not being completed at the time.

There have been a further two episodes of Vera recently – January 9 and January 16.

Next week, The Good Karma Hospital will air at 8pm after Dancing on Ice, with Trigger Point following at 9pm.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment – there has been no as to when episodes 5 and 6 will hit screens.

Vera fans rage after Vera disappears after two episodes

Fans raced to social media to complain, with some confusion as to whether the series is over or not.

“Gutted to realise #Vera is over again when is it coming back @ITV?” said one viewer.

ITV is yet to confirm when the new series of Vera will return (Credit: ITV)

A second tweeted: “ITV better brace themselves for some strongly worded emails!”

“Hi @itv – why do you keep just giving us two episodes of #Vera then making us wait for the last two?!?” ranted a third viewer. “This is one of your crowning glories. Stop f-ing it up with the scheduling!!!!”

“As much as I’m looking forward to #TriggerPoint I would rather more #Vera actually @ITV,” insisted a fourth disappointed fan.

A fifth added: “This is a bigger mystery than an episode of Vera!”

