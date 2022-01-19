Loose Women viewers were distinctly unimpressed after Coleen Nolan’s boyfriend reveal.

Coleen, 56, spoke about her the identity of her new beau on yesterday’s show (January 18).

And viewers were left unimpressed by the chat.

Loose Women star Coleen opened up about the relationship (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women with Coleen Nolan today?

During the show today, host Ruth Langsford and panelists Janet Street-Porter and Judi Love teased a segment where their colleague would dish the dirt on her new romance.

The day before, Coleen had revealed the identity of her new man Michael in a magazine.

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan apologises after failing to clear up ‘feud’ claims

But the panel were keen to quiz Coleen on the romance and chatted about the relationship.

And poking fun at their colleague they teased that Michael was waiting in the wings to come on to the show.

However, all these fun and games failed to impress some viewers.

This is the most self indulgent segment ever. Nobody cares you have a new boyfriend you complete narcissist. #loosewomen — Lyra The Mayo Monkey (@DarkMaterials1) January 18, 2022

What a fuss over Colleen Nolan finding a man 🙄 #getagrip #LooseWomen — Jules (@Go1dfinch) January 18, 2022

All this talk over a new man and boyfriend is just too much like really 😒😑🙄 #LooseWomen — Nick (@NiickBoii) January 18, 2022

How did viewers react to the chat about Coleen’s new man?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to lambast the show for a segment they felt was “self-indulgent”.

One fumed: “This is the most self indulgent segment ever.

“Nobody cares you have a new boyfriend you complete narcissist. #loosewomen.”

Another wrote: “What a fuss over Colleen Nolan finding a man #getagrip #LooseWomen.”

A third added: “All this talk over a new man and boyfriend is just too much like really [sigh emoji].”

Finally, one viewer showed a gif of a person changing the TV channel and said: “Coleen Nolan mentioning she’s got a boyfriend again: #LooseWomen.”

Coleen was talking about new love Michael Jones (Credit: ITV hub)

What did Coleen say in the interview?

In the big reveal in OK! magazine, Coleen even intimated that marriage is “inevitable”.

She also gushed: “I’ll be sitting there in my pyjamas with no make-up on, swollen eyes and a cold sore and he still looks at me like I’m the best thing since sliced bread.

Read more: Coleen Nolan slams allegations Loose Women stars ‘are refusing to work with her’

“Normally I’d be thinking, ‘I need to put make-up on or he won’t fancy me or love me!’

“And Michael’s come along and he just looks at me like I’ve never been looked at before.”

“Ruth has to be bridesmaid,” one happy viewer commented, sending congratulations to Coleen and her new chap.

Here at ED! we couldn’t be happier for the lovely Coleen.

We’re off to buy our hat!