Coleen Nolan has finally shown off her new boyfriend as they discussed marriage plans.

The Loose Women star had been keeping her mystery man secret from the public as she embarked on their relationship in private.

However, after constant questions from fans, Coleen has finally decided to lift the lid on her romance.

Who is Coleen Nolan’s new boyfriend?

The TV star appears to be smitten with supermarket boss Michael Jones, 57.

Coleen says that their first date went on for so long that her kids were growing concerned about where she was.

She told OK! Magazine: “I knew I really liked him. The kids had been texting me saying, ‘Are you still alive?’ So when I got back I told them, ‘I really, really like him’.”

Coleen added: “I’ll be sitting there in my pyjamas with no make-up on, swollen eyes and a cold sore and he still looks at me like I’m the best thing since sliced bread.

“Normally I’d be thinking, ‘I need to put make-up on or he won’t fancy me or love me!’ And Michael’s come along and he just looks at me like I’ve never been looked at before.”

The singer says things are going so well that the pair have even discussed marriage.

According to the ITV host, the pair of them walking down the aisle together is “inevitable”.

Coleen first met Michael last year, and things have been heating up between them ever since.

If Coleen does get married again, it will mark her third.

She tied the knot with Shane Richie in 1990, but the pair split in 1997.

They share sons Shane Nolan and Jake Roche together.

The ITV star then split from her second husband, Ray Fensome, in 2018. The former couple shares their daughter, Ciara, together.

