Coleen Nolan admits ‘nothing is out of bounds’ as she reveals new boyfriend has ‘kinky’ streak

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her sex life and new boyfriend again as she promotes her upcoming book.

The Loose Women star, 56, met her new lover on Tinder – and she reckons he has roused her animal instinct!

Coleen revealed how her new man made a saucy request regarding a costume, too…

What has Coleen Nolan said about her sex life and new boyfriend?

Twice-divorced Coleen is enjoying spending time with her lover after reportedly going five years without sex.

She told The Sun she ‘feels like a teenager again’. But despite her willingness to speak publicly about her private life, it seems her unidentified fella is unconcerned about the goings on of their relationship being in the headlines.

Coleen also mentioned how a costume she wore for Loose Women on October 20 caught his eye.

She told the tabloid: “He asked me to bring a giraffe costume home from the show the other day. Can you imagine that in the bedroom?

“I’ve done sexy nurse outfits but it would be more like a matron now. Here I am oversharing again! Nothing is out of bounds.

“Whenever I talk about how he’s awoken the tiger in me and how the sex is amazing he laughs and says, ‘Are you seeing someone else?’ All of a sudden I feel like I’m 16 again.”

Who is Coleen Nolan’s new man?

Coleen also explained she is content for her mystery man to stay that way.

All of a sudden I feel like I’m 16 again.

Although it has been revealed he works in the food industry, Coleen admits she is enjoying the ‘normality’ of their time together.

She also pondered whether that is key to why “the sex is different”.

What else has Coleen said about her lover?

Coleen – who was married to Shane Richie between 1990 and 1999 and Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018 – has previously indicated she does not feel pressure with her new man.

The mum-of-three said to the Mirror: “The best thing is that for the first time in my life I know for sure I am with a man because I want to be and not because I feel I need to be.”

She has also noted how glad she is that ‘life hasn’t finished’.

Coleen reflected during an episode of Loose Women earlier this month: “To feel attractive again, like a woman again. Like I’m not dead down… anywhere. Which you think you are, you think ‘ah well, I’ve shut up shop!’ But no, the shop’s open!”

