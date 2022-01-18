Coleen Nolan was left “mortified” on Loose Women today after Ruth Langsford played a prank on her about her new boyfriend.

Ruth, 61, and the other panelists – Janet Street-Porter, 75, and Judi Love, 41 – were talking about Coleen’s new man on the ITV show.

Coleen made her relationship public this week by doing a photoshoot with OK! magazine.

Coleen was talking about new love Michael Jones (Credit: ITV hub)

The singer was gushing about Michael Jones, 57, who she met on Tinder, when Ruth interrupted her.

She said: “Well listen, you’ve obviously done your interview for OK! magazine, your first magazine interview.

“What you haven’t done, is your first television interview together.”

What did Ruth say to Coleen Nolan about her boyfriend?

56-year-old Coleen’s eyes widened in horror as she began to suspect Michael might be making a surprise guest appearance on the show.

Ruth continued: “And obviously, if you were going to do that it would have to be here on Loose Women.”

A horrified Coleen screamed “No! No! No! Don’t do this!”

Coleen was mortified by the prank (Credit: ITV hub)

Ruth then said: “So we did think Surprise, Surprise!” singing the theme song of the famous ITV show.

Coleen declared she was “mortified” and had to fan herself with one of the panel’s cue cards.

Ruth then said: “Please welcome Michael to the show!” as a runner brought out a spare chair as the Surprise, Surprise music played.

She then collapsed into giggles as Coleen realised they were playing a joke on her.

“I feel sick,” she said, hiding her flushed face on the desk.

How did Coleen react?

Ruth continued to laugh while Coleen composed herself.

Ruth couldn’t stop laughing at her joke (Credit: ITV hub)

Janet and Judi watched on in amusement but told Coleen she should probably reconsider Ruth’s request to be a bridesmaid if she and Michael tie the knot.

Ruth said: “I said to them ‘are you sure because she might faint.'”

“You are so fired,” Coleen told Ruth, laughing.

“Just remember the two nice people down this end of the desk who didn’t play that nasty trick on you,” added Janet.

“You’re chief bridesmaid,” Coleen told Janet before telling Ruth: “You’re not even coming.”

Smitten Coleen gushed about Michael in their first magazine interview too.

She said: “I’ll be sitting there in my pyjamas with no make-up on, swollen eyes and a cold sore and he still looks at me like I’m the best thing since sliced bread.

“Normally I’d be thinking, ‘I need to put make-up on or he won’t fancy me or love me!’ And Michael’s come along and he just looks at me like I’ve never been looked at before.”

