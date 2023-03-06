Unforgotten episode 2: All the burning questions we have as series 5 continues

Unforgotten continued this week with episode 2, and we edged slightly closer to finding out the truth about the case at the heart of series 5.

This Monday (March 06, 2023), DI Sunny Khan and the team finally managed to identify the body found in the chimney flue – with no help whatsoever from DCI Jess James.

Thorny issue, that.

Here are the questions we want answered ahead of next week’s Unforgotten episode 3.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 2 of Unforgotten series 5 ahead***

Unforgotten series 5: Martina Laird as Ebele Falade and Mark Frost as Dave Adams (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 episode 2 – who killed Precious Falade and why?

Now we know that the dead body found in Unforgotten series 5 episode 1 was that of Precious Falade.

Her corpse was found in a house in Hammersmith, stuffed in the bricked-up chimney flue.

We now know that she was a drug addict, who stole to feed her habit and had a long history of drug offences, as well as multiple sex work and theft arrests.

Her autopsy showed that she’d been shot.

Eventually, our suspicions were confirmed when Sunny and Jess discovered that Precious was Ebele Falade’s daughter.

Ebele also has issues with addiction, and we know she was estranged from her daughter when she died.

But is this connected to how she died?

As yet, there are no other suspects in the murder investigation, besides L.A. (see below).

So who killed Precious Falade, and why?

Could Ebele Falade have killed her own daughter Precious?

Jess and Sunny visited Precious’ mum Ebele to break the news of her death.

She became distraught, near hysterical – something Sunny found suspicious.

Viewers know that Ebele is also an addict, who had a difficult relationship with her daughter, and is prone to violence.

Just ask her long-suffering husband Dave, who has a bruised face after her latest attack.

At the moment, Ebele looks likely to be a suspect in her daughter’s murder.

Rhys Yates as Jay Royce in the cast of Unforgotten series 5 (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Precious’ son Joseph? Could it be Jay?

At the moment, all we know is that Precious had a son called Joseph.

We’re wondering if Rhys Yates’ character Jay could be her son?

All will be revealed, but it would explain his dire situation, and why he refuses to give up on his addict girlfriend.

Unforgotten series 5 episode 2: Who is L.A.?

Viewers learnt that Precious was likely squatting in the Hammersmith house when she was killed.

(Yes, that WAS a fleeting appearance from actress Lisa Faulkner as neighbour Flick!)

While the house was sat empty, a group of “smelly, crusties” began squatting in the house until the locks were changed and they were moved on.

But who moved them on, and was it by force?

A mysterious person with the initials L.A. is marked down in official documents.

But who is that, and do they have anything to do with Precious’ murder?

And why do we think posh Tory Lord Tony Hume could be at the heart of this?

Ian McElhinney as Lord Tony Hume in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 episode 2: Will Sunny become a daddy?

In a scene that arrived without any fanfare, DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) discovered his long-term partner Sal was pregnant.

We were pretty shocked, to be honest, but not as shocked as Sunny.

We love the character, but his underwhelmed reaction seemed a bit cruel.

Registering his lack of enthusiasm, Sal agreed with Sunny that they needed to “mull” things over.

Parson us for getting seriously ahead of ourselves here, but we’ve already dreamt up a future baby girl called Cassie.

Yes, it’s a bit cheesy, but why not?

Is Jess’ sister Debs ‘the other woman’?

We may be totally wrong, but why is Jess’ sister Debs avoiding her?

We already know that Jess’ husband Steve had an affair with someone who he refuses to name…

And he made a comment saying he’d spent more time with Jess’ mum than her – so could that extend to Jess’ sister?

Jess has left several messages for her sister, who doesn’t seem to be returning her calls.

We know we’re super suspicious, but could Debs be the ‘other woman’?

Sinéad Keenan‘s real life sister Grainne Keenan plays Jess’ sister Debbie in episode 3 and episode 4.

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DCI Jess James and DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 episode 2: Will Sunny and Jess ever get along?

Sunny and Jess continued to lock horns in Unforgotten series 5 episode 2.

And, we’ve got to say, we LOVE a pissed off Sunny!

Those simmering stares of resentment are almost worth DCI Cassie Stuart dying for!

But, as we suspected, we are slowly beginning to feel a bit sorry for Jess.

She definitely needs a warm hug from Sunny, but we’re far from that happening right now.

Sunny would sooner reveal the secrets of his mysterious backpack than befriend Jess right now.

Will she resign and spend more time with her estranged husband? Will she heck!

We’re looking forward to watching the relationship between Sunny and Jess play out over the coming episodes.

How is everyone linked?

Of course, we still don’t know how some of the cast are connected to the victim or crime.

We learnt a bit more about cab driver Karol, who is university educated but doing menial jobs.

He’s lying to his parents about being single, when he clearly has a girlfriend and is bringing up her kid – something the real dad isn’t happy about.

Lastly, there’s Lord Tony Hume who has terminal cancer.

He seems to be trying to do good in his last days, but is he atoning for past sins?

Unforgotten series 5 continues with episode 3 on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1.

