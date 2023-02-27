Unforgotten series 5: All the burning questions we have after watching episode 1

Unforgotten series 5 finally landed this evening, and episode 1 was every bit as good as we’d hoped.

Alongside the usual cold case investigation – interweaved with a fantastic guest cast – there was the introduction of new character DCI Jess James.

I mean, we were never going to like her, were we?

It was always going to be a tough job replacing the beloved DCI Cassie Stuart, but Jess is about as likeable as a wasp at a picnic.

Here are all the questions we have after watching episode 1 of Unforgotten series 5.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 1 of Unforgotten series 5 ahead***

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny.Khan (Credit: ITV1)

Unforgotten series 5 episode 1: Will we grow to love Jess?

As well as the mystery of the dead body, the central plot in Unforgotten series 5 is the relationship between Sunny and his new DCI Jess.

Sunny is clearly not yet over the death of his former boss, Cassie.

Viewers know that Cassie died after being involved in a tragic car crash in series 4.

So her replacement was always going to be a bitter pill to swallow.

And Jess is the bitterest of them all.

She arrived like a sledgehammer, and clashed with the mild-mannered Sunny.

Of course, we know that her marriage is breaking down around her.

The scriptwriters have played it well…

We don’t like Jess. Not yet. But surely we’ll grow to love her eventually?

Why didn’t DI Khan accept the DCI job?

In a small victory for Sunny, he managed to have the final say after a difficult encounter with new boss Jess.

He told her: “They offered it [the DCI job] to me multiple times.

“In fact, they [bleep]ing begged me.”

So why didn’t Sunny take the job?

Did he not want to step into the shoes of his beloved friend Cassie?

We know that there were two interim DCI’s before Jess, so why was Sunny so reluctant to take on the promotion?

Georgia Mackenzie returns as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe (Credit: ITV1)

Who is the dead body found in Unforgotten series 5 episode 1?

In the first minutes of Unforgotten series 5 episode 1, a dead body is found in a house in Hammersmith.

Horrifyingly, the body was stuffed in the bricked-up chimney flue.

After examination, the body was revealed to be a small female, who has at some point given birth.

A C-sect scar gives the clue that the deceased has had a baby, so could the child still be alive?

We eventually discovered that the victim died six years ago, thanks to some brilliant detective work by Sunny, who discovered her dress was bought in a vintage shop.

Who is the killer?

Of course, we want to know who is the killer, and why the Jane Doe was killed.

We know from previous series of Unforgotten that there are a group of suspects.

As yet we don’t know how they are all linked.

There’s former alcoholic Ebele, and her partner Dave, a chef.

Their relationship is clearly volatile, and we learn that Ebele is abusive towards Dave.

We also met Jay Royce, who mugs and steals to supply his addict girlfriend with drugs.

There’s also cab driver Karol, who is university educated but doing menial jobs.

He’s lying to his parents about being single, when he appears to have a girlfriend.

Lastly, there’s Tony Hume and his wife Emma who are thrown into the mix of alleged suspects.

We know Tony has cancer, but little else at this stage.

As yet, we don’t know how all the characters are linked to the dead body, or to each other.

Andrew Lancel as Jess’ husband Steve James in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV1)

Will Sunny resign?

In upsetting scenes during Unforgotten series 5 episode 1, Sunny looked set to hand his notice in.

Having cringed at Jess’ unsubtle manner, and the way she tried to shut down the cold case, he clearly reached breaking point.

Uncomfortable scenes showed Sunny having a breakdown in the toilets.

However, now that Sunny and Jess have taken on the case, will Sunny stay to seek justice for the victim?

Of course he will!

This is DI Sunny Khan and his Mysterious Backpack we’re talking about here!

Read more: Unforgotten: Sinead Keenan warns ‘nobody is going to like me’ as she takes lead

Unforgotten continues with episode 2 on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1.

What do you think of DCI Jess James? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.