Unforgotten: Sinead Keenan warns ‘nobody is going to like me’ as she takes lead

As fans prepare for a new series of Unforgotten with Sinead Keenan taking the role as lead detective DCI Jess James, the actress has a warning for fans.

Nicola Walker led the cast of Unforgotten for four series as Cassie Stuart, before her character was killed off in a devastating car accident.

As Sinead joins the cast, she’s admitted she isn’t expecting fans to love her character straight away…

Sinead Keenan will join Unforgotten as DCI Jess James later this month (Credit: ITV)

Sinead Keenan declares ‘nobody is going to like me’ as she joins Unforgotten

As Sinead Keenan prepares to take on the lead role of Unforgotten from Nicola Walker, she is ready for her character not getting the warmest reception.

She said: “I fully anticipate that, for at least the first half of the series, nobody’s going to like me.”

Sinead is prepared for her character to be compared to Cassie: “With the team, she’s constantly measured against the brilliance of Cassie, and their love for her: ‘You picked this eejit?’

“And the audience will be doing the same.”

Sinead admitted she was reluctant at first to take on the role and fill Nicola Walker’s shoes.

But after reading the script, she realised it was too good to turn down.

DCI Jess James will face personal troubles on her first day (Credit: ITV)

DCI Jess James will replace Cassie Stuart

Sinead Keenan‘s character DCI Jess James will join Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DI Sunny Khan when Unforgotten returns later this month.

Jess James’ first day on the job will see her face an unforeseen introduction in her personal life, but will she let that get in the way of her new job?

Jess’ first case sees her face the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London.

As Cassie’s old colleagues are still very much mourning their former boss, will they accept the new DCI?

Well, it’s only a matter of time before fans give their verdict on her too…

Unforgotten will return to ITV in February 2023.

