Top 6 unmissable dramas coming up this summer

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love to enjoy a gripping new TV series on a balmy evening – so what are the top TV dramas coming up this summer?

From Sky’s The Staircase to ITV’s DI Ray, the latest dramas this year have kept us all hooked to our screens.

And drama fans will feel the loss when the excellent Sherwood ends in a few weeks.

So here’s a look at some of the top TV dramas to look forward to this summer.

Taron Egerton stars in Apple TV’s latest drama Black Bird (Credit: Apple TV)

Black Bird

Black Bird is a new drama series coming to Apple TV starring Taron Egerton.

The series is based on the true story of convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene.

He is offered his freedom in exchange for coaxing a confession out of suspected serial killer Larry Hall.

Also starring in the cast is the late, great Ray Liotta, Paul Walter Hauser and Greg Kinnear.

The drama is set for release on July 08 2022.

Industry is returning to BBC Two for season 2 (Credit: BBC)

BBC Two drama Industry returns this summer

BBC Two’s Industry is finally returning for season 2.

The series will follow on from season 1 as well as introducing fans to new faces and potential love interests.

Joining the cast in the London office this season are Alex Alomar Akpobome, Jay Duplas, Katrine De Candole and Sonny Poon Tip.

Series 1 followed the fortunes of young bankers and traders making their way in the financial world in the aftermath of the 2008 collapse.

The series made a few eyes pop with its frisky antics, and depiction of suicide.

Industry season 2 is set to premiere on 1 August 2022.

BBC’s The Control Room stars Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham (Credit: BBC)

Top dramas this summer: The Control Room

The Control Room is a three-part BBC thriller that tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance service in Glasgow.

However, his world turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him.

The cast includes Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham, Sharon Rooney and Taj Atwal.

Better

BBC One’s Better is an upcoming thriller about a young police officer Lou who crosses paths with Col, a newcomer to the Leeds underworld.

After the pair strike a deal, their lives change forever.

Col becomes very rich and powerful and Lou turns around her failing career.

Playing lead detective DI Lou Slack is brilliant I Hate Suzie star Leila Farzard.

Starring alongside Leila is Andrew Buchan, Samuel Edward-Cook and Zak Ford-Williams.

Nicola Walker and Sean Bean star in BBC’s upcoming drama Marriage (Credit: BBC)

Top TV dramas this summer: Marriage

The BBC recently released the first images of new drama Marriage, starring BAFTA winners Nicola Walker and Sean Bean.

Marriage sees couple Ian and Emma negotiate the ups and downs of their 30 year marriage.

The synopsis reads: “We see them dealing with insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are a part of all marriages.

“The drama explores the risks and and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.”

Best Interests

Best Interests is another drama that is set to air on BBC very soon.

The drama tells the story of a family driven apart by a devastating choice.

BBC’s synopsis reads: “Marnie has a life-threatening condition.

“The doctors believe it is in her best interest to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree.

“And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision.”

Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan will star opposite Michael Sheen in BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne’s emotive and thought-provoking drama.

