Industry on BBC Two: What is Modafinil and how did Hari die?

Industry kicked off on BBC Two on Tuesday (November 10 2020) and saw the death of major character Hari Daur in a shocking twist – but how did Hari die?

Hari was one of five young graduates hoping to make it at a leading London investment bank.

However, he’s found dead during episode one.

So how did Hari die in Industry and what is Modafinil? Here are the questions we want answered after episode one of Industry.

***Warning: spoilers from episode one of Industry ahead***

Industry follows the lives of young graduates desperate to make it in the world of banking (Credit: BBC /Amanda Searle)

How did Hari die in Industry?

Actor Nabhaan Rizwan from Informer and 1917 portrayed overworked Hari.

Likeable Hari tackled the challenge of his new role by working all-night, popping pills called Modafinil, drinking energy drinks and sleeping on the floor of the office toilets.

Hari worked all night on a big project – and was later found dead on the floor of a toilet cubicle.

The toilet was still locked from the inside, so clearly the death cannot be treated as suspicious, so how did Hari die?

Could it have been suicide? Or did Hari accidentally take too many of those little white pills?

We’re told: “There will be an enquiry into the circumstances.”

Perhaps the pills, combined with lack of sleep and energy drinks, caused his heart to fail?

What is Modafinil?

Modafinil pills treat excessive sleepiness caused by narcolepsy – a condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness.

Modafinil has been dubbed the “world’s first safe smart drug” by researchers at Harvard and Oxford universities who suggest its effects are “low risk” when taken in the short term.

In the US, it is used by the military and astronauts at the International Power Station.

It can boost mood and improve memory.

But side effects can include insomnia, headaches and potentially dangerous skin rashes.

Like amphetamines, Modafinil promotes wakefulness by stimulatIng the brain.

There have been no reported deaths in real life after taking an overdose of Modafinil.

Hari Kaur was desperate to make an impression with his new work colleagues (Credit: BBC Two)

What is Harper’s secret?

Harper Stern’s one of the graduates starting at the bottom rung of the ladder.

She appears promising, but it’s clear she’s hiding something.

When HR insist on seeing her university transcript, Harper begs a friend (with benefits) for a favour – a fake transcript to fool the bosses.

She overhears colleagues saying she only got in to the firm because she’s black and underprivileged – does she tick a diversity box?

Or is she really rich? We see Harper decide to spend the night at the Shangri-La Hotel in a fancy suite, splurging on her credit card.

Was Harper sexually assaulted?

Harper meets “substantial client” Nicole Craig, played by Sarah Parish.

However, after impressing the client during the dinner, Nicole makes a pass at Harper in the cab on the way home.

Clearly drunk, she asks to lean in closer to Harper, using the excuse she’s “so tired”.

She then grabs Harper’s crotch, before Harper repositions herself and make it clear she’s not interested.

Harper later tells her friend Hari that she was sexually assaulted, but she can’t do anything about it as she’s a client.

The first episode of Industry is directed by Girls creator Lena Durham (Credit: BBC Two / HBO)

Is the actress who plays Harper really American?

Myha’la Herrold is a New Yorker born in California.

She was just 21 when she made her Broadway debut as the all-singing, all-dancing Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon.

She has since appeared as Dymond in Premature, Lulu on The Tattooed Heart and Tami in Modern Love.

The character of Harper is her first big TV role.

How many episodes is Industry on BBC Two?

Industry is eight episodes.

It will continue every Tuesday for a total of eight weeks.

Each episode is 50 minutes long.

Robert, played by Harry Lawtey, is burning the candle at both ends (Credit: BBC Two / HBO)

Who stars in Industry on BBC2?

Marcella star Harry Lawtey portrays Robert Spearing, who embraces the high life a little too keenly and keeps being humiliated by his boss.

In one scene, his boss rips the breast pocket off Robert’s shirt, sneering: “You’re not here to fix the lights.”

Relative newcomer Myha’la Herrold plays the heroine Harper Stern.

Harper is a fiercely intelligent American graduate with a mysterious background. But is she who she says she is?

Cobra’s Marisa Abela is Yasmin Kara-Hanani, a privileged graduate working in Foreign Exchange Sales at Pierpoint & Co.

David Jonsson portrays Augustus ‘Gus’ Sackey, a graduate of Eton and Oxford and Robert’s roommate.

Skins star Freya Mavor portrays Daria Greenock, Vice President of Cross Product Sales at Pierpoint & Co.

Will Tudor, who plays research analyst Theo Tuck, is probably one of the most recognisable faces.

You’ll know Will for his roles as Olyvar in Game of Thrones, Frank Whitely in Mr Selfridge and Odi in Humans.

He also played Christopher Dean in the ITV drama Torvill & Dean.

No Offence star Conor MacNeill portrays Kenny Kilbane, Lost and The Sopranos star Ken Leung plays Eric Tao, and Shetland’s Derek Riddell plays MD Clement Cowan.

Where’s Industry filmed?

Industry was shot in Cardiff and on location in London.

The eight-part drama began filming in the summer of 2019.

Industry continues on HBO and BBC Two on Tuesday November 17 2020 at 9.15pm.

