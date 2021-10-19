This Morning viewers have defended Ashley Banjo on social media after his interview on the daytime show caused uproar.

Hundreds of comments were made regarding the Diversity star’s suggestions on how to tackle racism in the UK.

And although many of those remarks seemed to dismiss the validity of Ashley’s position, many other Facebook and Twitter users supported him.

Ashley Banjo spoke with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Why was Ashley Banjo appearing on This Morning?

Ashley Banjo was on the ITV show to highlight his upcoming programme Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White.

The documentary explores why his dance group’s September 2020 performance on Britain’s Got Talent caused such controversy.

Illustrating issues surrounding George Floyd‘s death, the routine became one of the most complained about moments in Ofcom history.

Criticism of the TV moment also pulled in many detractors of the Black Lives Matter movement and racial equality on a broader level.

Diversity performed an unforgettable routine on BGT last year (Credit: BGT YouTube)

Why did some viewers react negatively to Ashley’s interview?

Unfortunately, many of the comments made on social media today seemed to be attempts to minimise Ashley’s views.

There were even attempts to deny the impact or presence of racism in Britain entirely.

Others insisted the topic was ‘too political’ for a morning show which today also included a guest who declared their love for a ghost.

One person said on Twitter: “So disappointed that This Morning has become so political. Used to to a refreshing change to get away from most of it all.”

“We live in a time where we have to be anti-racist.” Truer words have never been spoken @AshleyBanjo pic.twitter.com/eLgxxJhDiC — This Morning (@thismorning) October 19, 2021

Another agreed: “@thismorning @ITV shouldn’t be endorsing political movements.”

Despite some commenters having no interest in what Ashley says, others noted such ‘fragility’ explains exactly why it is so important his views are aired.

One Twitter user explained it: “The tweets on this hashtag now Ashley Banjo is on are so bloody predictable. He’s here, talking, because of your hateful attitudes. #ThisMorning.”

Ashley’s documentary airs tonight (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How viewers defended Ashley

This became echoed by a Facebook user: “If you have an issue with this then clearly you are part of the problem.”

Ashley you are doing a great job using your skills to channel thought-provoking questions.

A third person wrote: “Dumbfounded by these comments. All from white people thinking they can comment on an issue that does not affect them.

“Why don’t you take the time to educate yourselves and fight against racism instead of making yourselves look stupid simply commenting ‘get over it’ or ‘all lives matter’?”

Someone else added: “I think all this hate needs airing more and more to raise much needed awareness as, there are still too many people in this world who need to be educated further.

“Ashley you are doing a great job using your skills to channel thought-provoking questions, which personally I cannot believe we still have to ask.”

Another person said how much they had gained from the chat.

“This moved me so much,” they wrote.

“What a thoroughly decent man. I felt I was sat next to them with the honest interview technique, well done Alison and Dermot and I wish Ashley every happiness.”

Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White airs on ITV tonight, Tuesday October 19, from 9pm.

