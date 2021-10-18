On This Morning today, a man who spends more than £1,000 a month on tanning sparked concern among viewers.

Jimmy Featherstone spoke to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about his tanning obsession and extensive routine.

He has daily tanning injections, uses sunbeds on a regular basis and applies five layers of fake tan every morning, Alison explained to viewers.

Jimmy told the hosts: “I started tanning [at] about 15. My mum, she loves her tan as well. She got me into the tanning.”

He added: “I do wash my tan off and look after my skin underneath all this.”

Alison asked: “Is that the ultimate compliment for you when someone says you look really dark?”

Jimmy replied: “Yes because I’m achieving something that I want to look [like]. I want to look darker.”

Alison said: “You want to look black like me babes.”

Jimmy said: “I do babes, yeah.”

Speaking about using tanning injections, Jimmy said: “You can just buy them online. They come in a little pot and once you’ve opened that pot, you do it every day.

“The first time I did that, I was 18 and I was in bed for about two days. I was really poorly. But I still do it now.”

He continued: “I do it because I feel it makes me better. I don’t leave the house without a tan. It makes me feel good in myself.

“Some people won’t leave the house without makeup, I won’t leave the house without a tan.”

Dr Sara Kayat joined the discussion and warned against using tanning injections, adding that there’s “no safe way to tan”.

Viewers also expressed concern for Jimmy and his tanning efforts.

One person said on Twitter: “He’s defending his tan until the death, he needs help. You don’t inject yourself and go on sun beds twice a day.”

Another added: “Jimmy and his fake tan addiction, injecting fake tan, going on sunbeds and fake foam, so worrying.”

A third wrote: “Get this bloke help, not airtime.”

Another said: “Get him off the tele. He needs help not airtime.”

