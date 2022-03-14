This Morning viewers couldn’t help but comment over an encounter between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford today (March 14).

At one point in the show, Phillip cut to Ruth in the Loose Women studios to find out about the upcoming episode.

However, some viewers felt a slight “awkwardness” between the pair.

It comes after Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes has recently made a series of digs at ITV and Phillip.

Phillip Schofield quickly introduced Ruth Langsford on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: What happened between Phillip and Ruth?

With Holly Willoughby isolating at home, Phillip hosted today’s programme alongside Josie Gibson.

During one cutaway segment, the presenter went on to speak to Ruth at Loose Women.

Phil quickly said: “It’s time to find out what Loose Women are talking about today. And it’s Ruth, hiya Ruth…”

Ruth responded: “Yes, hello, coming up – two great guests today. We will be talking secrets and lies with Ross Kemp. And hearing all about his new TV show.

Read more: Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ITV role following Eamonn Holmes’ fresh attack

“We have got somebody even more baggy mouthed than our Linda. Can you believe it? Catherine Tate’s foul mouthed gran will be joining us in the studio to discuss her new movie. We have the beep button at the ready! We will see you at 12.30pm.”

Josie went on to thank Ruth, saying: “Thanks ladies!”

Viewers felt a slightly ‘awkwardness’ between Phillip and Ruth (Credit: ITV)

The moment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Not awkward at all Ruth and Phil #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “We all know Phil and Ruth hate each other. No need for fake pleasantries #ThisMorning.”

No need for fake pleasantries.

A third wrote: “#ThisMorning Not even a ‘thank you, Ruth’ from our Phil. Fancy working in that atmosphere #LooseWomen.”

ED! has approached ITV for comment.

Not awkward at all Ruth and Phil 🙈 #ThisMorning — LADY B💋SS (@Lady_Boss_Lisa) March 14, 2022

We all know Phil and Ruth hate each other. No need for fake pleasantries. #ThisMorning — Dayjur (@Dayjur11) March 14, 2022

#thismorning Not even a “thank you, Ruth” from our Phil. Fancy working in that atmosphere. #LooseWomen — SelexiaK ⚬💗⚬ (@selexiak) March 14, 2022

Eamonn Holmes slams Phillip Schofield

Eamonn certainly hasn’t held back with his opinions on Phillip and ITV since making the switch to GB News this year.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, he claimed that he wasn’t “treated with respect” by his former employer.

Eamonn told the publication: “I made the jump to GB News because options dried up. The ‘wrong age’, at the ‘wrong stage’ – at some point, it becomes very hard to get work.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes admits he ‘doesn’t miss’ daytime TV and feels ‘appreciated’ at GB News

He added: “It was obvious that I didn’t tick the boxes for ITV any more, and I wasn’t being treated with respect there.”

Meanwhile, he also hit out at Phillip in a separate chat.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, he said: “Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.