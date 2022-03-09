Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ITV role following Eamonn Holmes’ fresh attack

Ruth Langsford has insisted she is “proud” to work for ITV and be one of its many female stars.

The 61-year-old presenter’s show of loyalty comes after husband Eamonn Holmes’ relentless digs at ITV since he joined GB News.

Ruth shared a picture of the ITV women on her story (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford ‘proud’ to work for ITV

Yesterday (March 8) was International Women’s Day, and Ruth was keen to celebrate it on her Instagram.

Last week a photo of all the women who front ITV’s daytime shows was released by the broadcaster.

Read more: Ex-This Morning host Eamonn Holmes reignites ITV feud as he finally explains GB News move

Ruth shared the photo, which includes the likes of Holly Willoughby, Susanna Reid, and Kate Garraway, on her Instagram story for her 1 million followers to see.

“Proud to be part of the incredible line up of women @ITV,” the 61-year-old Loose Women star captioned the snap.

Ruth also added a sticker saying “celebrate all women” to the story, as well as the #InternationalWomensDay hashtag.

Eamonn and Ruth hosted This Morning on a Friday between 2006 and 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes takes aim at ITV and This Morning

Someone who won’t be declaring their pride over working for ITV anytime soon is Ruth’s husband Eamonn.

The 62-year-old presenter certainly hasn’t held back with his opinions on his former employer since his switch to GB News in January.

I made the jump to GB News because options dried up.

Ruth and Eamonn hosted Friday editions of This Morning between 2006 and 2020. However, in 2021, their Friday slot was taken by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary instead.

In December 2021, it was announced that Eamonn would be leaving the show for GB News.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Eamonn explained why he left ITV for GB News.

“I made the jump to GB News because options dried up. The ‘wrong age’, at the ‘wrong stage’ – at some point, it becomes very hard to get work,” he said.

“It was obvious that I didn’t tick the boxes for ITV any more, and I wasn’t being treated with respect there.”

Eamonn feels “appreciated” at GB News (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes makes digs at ITV

It isn’t the first time that Eamonn has taken a swipe at ITV recently.

During an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine last month, Eamonn branded This Morning bosses “sly” following his axing from the Friday slot.

Eamonn said he was never told why he was being given the boot by This Morning bosses.

Read more: Eamonn admits he ‘doesn’t miss’ daytime TV and feels ‘appreciated’ by GB News

“No one explained anything to me. I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going,” he said.

He then went on to brand the show execs “sly”.

He continued, saying: “They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.”

ITV has since rebuffed Eamonn’s claims.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.