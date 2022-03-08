Ex-This Morning host Eamonn Holmes reignites ITV feud as he finally explains GB News move

ITV and This Morning have come under fire from Eamonn Holmes again as the star claimed he “wasn’t treated with respect there”.

The 62-year-old presenter was axed from This Morning in late 2020.

He joined GB News in January of this year.

The 62-year-old hosted This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford for 15 years (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn hits out at ITV and This Morning

Eamonn certainly hasn’t held back with his opinions on ITV and This Morning since making the switch to GB News in January.

The Irish presenter has frequently criticised the broadcaster for dropping himself and Ruth Langsford from their usual Friday slot.

They hosted the Friday edition of the show for 15 years together before Eamonn’s exit from the show.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes admits he ‘doesn’t miss’ daytime TV and feels ‘appreciated’ at GB News

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 62-year-old once more took aim at his former employer, saying they didn’t treat him “with respect”.

Speaking about making the switch to GB News, Eamonn said: “I made the jump to GB News because options dried up. The ‘wrong age’, at the ‘wrong stage’ – at some point, it becomes very hard to get work.”

Eamonn doesn’t have much good to say about This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What else did Eamonn say about ITV and This Morning?

Eamonn continued his criticism of ITV’s This Morning in his interview with The Guardian.

“It was obvious that I didn’t tick the boxes for ITV any more, and I wasn’t being treated with respect there,” he said.

He then went on to say that leaving ITV was a “self-esteem thing”.

We have a relaxed approach and try to bend the rules when we can.

He then said that his new breakfast show with Isabel Webster has “declared independence” from the rest of GB News and that they do their own thing there.

“We have a relaxed approach and try to bend the rules when we can. GB News has been very welcoming – it’s nice to be appreciated,” he said.

Eamonn now hosts GB News from 6.30am until 9.30am every weekday (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

Eamonn reignites feuds

This isn’t the first feud that Eamonn has reignited recently.

Back in February, the 62-year-old took aim at his former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield.

In an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, Eamonn branded Phillip “passive-aggressive”.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes reveals heartbreaking reason he ‘can’t look’ at son’s wedding pics

“Phillip is renowned for snubbing people,” he claimed in the interview. “He’s very passive-aggressive.”

Last month ITV celebrated Phillip’s 40th anniversary working in television by dedicating an episode of Lorraine to his career.

However, not everyone was a fan of this move – Eamonn included. The Irish presenter was caught ‘liking’ tweets slamming ITV’s decision, again hinting that Eamonn isn’t Phillip’s biggest fan.

Phillip has yet to respond to any of Eamonn’s comments.

So what did you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.