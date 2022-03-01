Eamonn Holmes reveals heartbreaking reason he ‘can’t look’ at son’s wedding pics

GB News host Eamonn Holmes has admitted the sad reason he ‘can’t look’ at his son’s wedding photos.

Eamonn‘s eldest son Declan tied the knot with his partner Jenny in 2018.

However, the former This Morning presenter admitted he struggles to look at the pictures from the special day because he was suffering from shingles at the time.

Eamonn said he felt he ‘spoilt’ his son’s wedding pictures (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch today, Eamonn admitted: “My eldest son was getting married.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes breaks social media silence after slamming This Morning

“And then my face was like this, it was absolutely awful. I had to be in all the pictures, I’m the father of the groom.”

He added: “To this day, Steph, I can’t look at Declan and Jenny’s wedding pictures because I feel I’ve spoilt them.”

Eamonn opened up about battling shingles (Credit: Channel 4)

What has Eamonn said about shingles?

On Twitter today (March 1), Eamonn shared a photo from when he was suffering from shingles.

In the image, his eyes were swollen and his skin looked sore.

Having had shingles, I know how painful and exhausting it can be. That’s why I am supporting #ShinglesAwarenessWeek with @GSK and @IntFedAgeing.

To find out more about the condition, speak to your pharmacist, nurse or doctor or visit https://t.co/592NvyAMYe. Funded by GSK #AD pic.twitter.com/lw64vxo0rE — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) March 1, 2022

Eamonn told his followers: “Having had shingles, I know how painful and exhausting it can be.

“That’s why I am supporting #ShinglesAwarenessWeek with @GSK and @IntFedAgeing.”

Eamonn’s fans offered their support and their own experiences in the replies section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

One person said: “I had it on my face & eye a few years ago. Awareness & going to see the GP quickly is very important.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for bringing attention to #ShinglesAwarenessWeek!

“I had Shingles 12 years ago and it was no fun!”

A third added: “I’ve not had it, yet, but understand it’s awful. I had chicken pox in my 30’s. Christ, it was bad.”

Elsewhere on Steph’s Packed Lunch today, Eamonn opened up about his new job on GB News.

The star left his role on This Morning after 14 years and joined GB News Breakfast.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes ‘likes’ tweets criticising ITV for Phillip Schofield tribute

He said: “The buzz of being involved in news, however horrendous… I’d rather be part of it, I’d rather be reporting on it.

“I’d rather be talking to people who are influential in what’s going on, than being an observer on the outside.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.