Eamonn Holmes delights fans as he shares sweet picture of granddaughter and reflects on his family's 'good genes'
News

Eamonn Holmes breaks social media silence after slamming This Morning

Can you see the resemblance?

By Robert Leigh

Eamonn Holmes has delighted his fans with a new picture of his granddaughter on Instagram.

The TV presenter, 62, shared the sweet picture of Emelia on social media earlier today (Sunday February 27).

He proudly claimed he could see a family resemblance in the little one’s face, adding Emelia has “good genes”.

Eamonn Holmes is a dad of four, including to son Jack with wife Ruth Langsford
Star Eamonn Holmes is a dad of four, including to son Jack who he shares with wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes on granddaughter Emelia

Eamonn told Insta followers he reckons his young granddaughter is the spit of her father at her age.

The ex This Morning star made his case by including an image of his son side-by-side to one of Emelia.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes’ This Morning row: Real reason star was axed revealed?

Eamonn wrote in the post’s caption: “Maybe I’m just a doting grandpapa but I see more than a passing resemblance between my granddaughter Emelia and my son Declan, her daddy, at the same age.”

He added: “Good genes.”

What fans said

Many of those commenting on Eamonn’s post agreed with him.

“Double of each other! What a beautiful girl Emelia is,” one person wrote.

Look like twins!

Someone else agreed: “Look like twins! Both beautiful.”

A third person related: “A definite likeness, she is beautiful.

“Nothing on earth like being a doting grandparent Eamonn. We’re awaiting our fourth grandchild in May, so exciting.”

Eamonn Holmes clearly dotes on his granddaughter Emelia
Eamonn Holmes clearly dotes on his granddaughter Emelia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And another person also expressed how grandkids can light up their grandparents’ lives.

“Beautiful, his double,” they commented.

They went on: “The most precious thing in life are your kids, but then your grandchildren come along and melt your heart even more.”

Ruth Langsford also joined in, remarking on her husband’s upload: “Both gorgeous!”

It isn’t the first time that Emelia’s adoring grandfather has made a fuss of her on social media.

Back in December Eamonn made it quite clear spending time with her was a highlight of his festive season.

Read more: Ruth Langsford ‘not happy with Eamonn over Phillip remarks as situation awkward for her’

He mentioned in the caption of a family snap that she was “the centre of attention.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Lorraine Kelly reveals truth behind weight gain after going up two sizes
Lorraine Kelly reveals truth behind weight gain after going up two sizes
Paul O'Grady overwhelmed with support from Instagram fans after deleting post 'comparing Boris Johnson with Ukraine president'
Paul O’Grady fans rush to support him as he’s slammed for Boris Johnson comment
Sheridan Smith and Adam Lambert Starstruck
Sheridan Smith: Starstruck fans all saying the same thing after last night’s show
Ant and Dec issue apology over Saturday Night Takeaway segment
Ant and Dec issue apology to Saturday Night Takeaway viewers
andrea tate emmerdale alive comp
Emmerdale: Andrea back from the dead to finish off Meena?
Michelle Hardwick is married to Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks (Credit: ITV)
Soap stars who met their partners behind the scenes