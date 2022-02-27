Eamonn Holmes breaks social media silence after slamming This Morning

Eamonn Holmes has delighted his fans with a new picture of his granddaughter on Instagram.

The TV presenter, 62, shared the sweet picture of Emelia on social media earlier today (Sunday February 27).

He proudly claimed he could see a family resemblance in the little one’s face, adding Emelia has “good genes”.

Eamonn Holmes on granddaughter Emelia

Eamonn told Insta followers he reckons his young granddaughter is the spit of her father at her age.

The ex This Morning star made his case by including an image of his son side-by-side to one of Emelia.

Eamonn wrote in the post’s caption: “Maybe I’m just a doting grandpapa but I see more than a passing resemblance between my granddaughter Emelia and my son Declan, her daddy, at the same age.”

He added: “Good genes.”

What fans said

Many of those commenting on Eamonn’s post agreed with him.

“Double of each other! What a beautiful girl Emelia is,” one person wrote.

Look like twins!

Someone else agreed: “Look like twins! Both beautiful.”

A third person related: “A definite likeness, she is beautiful.

“Nothing on earth like being a doting grandparent Eamonn. We’re awaiting our fourth grandchild in May, so exciting.”

Eamonn Holmes clearly dotes on his granddaughter Emelia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And another person also expressed how grandkids can light up their grandparents’ lives.

“Beautiful, his double,” they commented.

They went on: “The most precious thing in life are your kids, but then your grandchildren come along and melt your heart even more.”

Ruth Langsford also joined in, remarking on her husband’s upload: “Both gorgeous!”

It isn’t the first time that Emelia’s adoring grandfather has made a fuss of her on social media.

Back in December Eamonn made it quite clear spending time with her was a highlight of his festive season.

He mentioned in the caption of a family snap that she was “the centre of attention.”

