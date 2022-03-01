Eamonn Holmes admits he ‘doesn’t miss’ daytime TV and feels ‘appreciated’ at GB News

Eamonn Holmes has gushed over his new job at GB News and said it’s “nice to be appreciated”.

The presenter left his role on ITV’s This Morning after 14 years for GB News‘ Breakfast show.

Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch today, Eamonn admitted he doesn’t miss daytime TV.

Eamonn said it’s ‘nice to be appreciated’ at GB News (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Eamonn Holmes say about GB News?

When asked if he misses daytime telly, the star told host Steph McGovern: “No, not at all.

“I really am excited with the whole breaking news environment and being involved in that…

“It’s a tremendous privilege to be involved in something you want to do.”

Eamonn gushed over his role on GB News (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

Eamonn continued: “They say if you do something you love you never work a day in your life and it’s nice to be appreciated.

“It’s nice to be with people who want you to be there and it’s nice to feel you’re contributing.”

Eamonn also spoke about the possibility of working with his wife Ruth Langsford again.

Eamonn and Ruth hosted This Morning together.

Ruth and Eamonn hosted This Morning together (Credit: ITV)

The presenter said: “That’s a very good question.

“We’d be open to it, although Ruth is very busy with her designing range on QVC, she’s got her other job on Loose Women, we’re very busy…”

However, he added: “Who knows but I think we’d be open to suggestions, yes.”

Eamonn also said he is loving the enjoyment around his new job.

Eamonn appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch today (Credit: Channel 4)

He explained: “The buzz of being involved in news, however horrendous… I’d rather be part of it, I’d rather be reporting on it.”

However, there’s one aspect which can prove to be a bit difficult!

Eamonn revealed he has to get up at 2:30am for GB News, admitting: “It’s the earliest I’ve ever had to get up.”

The star’s comments come after he made a dig at This Morning following his departure.

What has Eamonn said about This Morning?

Last month, Eamonn hit out at ITV bosses as he told Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: “They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.”

However, an ITV spokesperson said: “This isn’t a version of events that we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all of the very best.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs on Channel 4.

