This Morning host Alison Hammond distracted viewers today with her stunning appearance.

The presenter, 47, wore her hair differently for Wednesday’s edition of the programme.

Alison wore her curls in an updo as viewers branded her look “amazing” and made several comparisons.

Alison’s hair distracted many This Morning viewers today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

As Alison and her co-star Dermot O’Leary opened This Morning today, the tweets about Alison’s look flooded in.

Alison’s outfit also won them over as she sported an animal print dress and black waistcoat.

One viewer gushed on Twitter: “1st tweet ever, breaking the silence to say how amazing @AlisonHammond looks today. Your makeup is [fire].”

Alison sported her hair in a different way today (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Wow! Just tuned into #ThisMorning @thismorning and @AlisonHammond looks stunning!”

In addition, a third said: “@AlisonHammond you look a million dollars on @thismorning today.”

However, some people compared Alison to Grease’s main character Danny as well as singing legend Prince.

One joked: “Is Alison auditioning for a part in Grease today?”

Another added: “Alison has the Prince look going on today.”

Did you like Alison’s look today? (Credit: ITV)

Where are Holly and Phil?

Alison and Dermot are hosting the daytime show this week as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on their annual Easter break.

Viewers have been loving the duo, with one person saying the show is more “relaxing” with Dermot and Alison as hosts.

They tweeted this week: “#ThisMorning is a much more relaxing watch with Alison and Dermot.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely love Alison & Dermot on #ThisMorning they always make me laugh!”

Earlier this week, Alison was left stunned as she received some ‘marriage news’ on This Morning.

During a chat with “asparagus psychic” Jemima Packington, Alison was keen to ask about her love life.

She asked: “Am I going to get married in the next five years?”

After throwing the asparagus, Jemima exclaimed: “Oh look at that, kisses everywhere!”

And, well, it was an understatement to say Alison was over the moon!

