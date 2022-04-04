Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV

Where are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Duo replaced today

Holly and Phil will be back on April 19!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

This Morning returned for a new week today but Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield aren’t hosting for the next two weeks.

Instead they’ll be replaced by some familiar faces.

On Monday’s show (April 4), viewers tuned in to see Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host.

But where are Holly and Phil?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Phil and Holly are replaced on This Morning for the next two weeks (Credit: ITV)

Where are Holly and Phil on This Morning today?

Phil and Holly are on their annual Easter break for the next two weeks.

Read more: This Morning confirms shake-up as fan favourite presenters return to replace Holly and Phillip

Alison and Dermot will host the daytime show all week from today (April 4).

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, wearing a wedding veil, hosting This Morning today
Dermot and Alison are hosting all week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, next week (April 11 to 14), Josie Gibson will be presenting the show alongside Vernon Kay.

Alison and Dermot will also be back to host the bank holiday shows on Friday April 15 and Monday April 18.

When will Phil and Holly return?

Holly and Phil will be back on screen on April 19.

As today’s show started, viewers shared their thoughts on Alison and Dermot and they were divided.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Phil and Holly will be back on April 19 (Credit: ITV)

One person complained on Twitter: “Gonna be a long [bleeping] week.”

Another wrote: “Don’t tell me we have these two all week.”

A third tweeted: “Well I was looking forward to watching #thismorning while I’m ill, and just seen Alison is on so it’s a no from me.”

However, a fourth said: “@thismorning love you Alison!”

Another gushed: “@thismorning These two @AlisonHammond and @radioleary,” followed by a heart face emoji. 

Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay hosting This Morning
Josie and Vernon will be back together to host This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

Josie and Vernon recently spoke about joining forces to host the daytime show again.

Both stars have been a hit with viewers after hosting several episodes.

Josie said: “I still cannot believe I’ve even hosted This Morning! I feel very privileged, very honoured, and just can’t believe it’s happening to me.

“I’m very thankful to all the This Morning team for letting me come back and host.

“As for Vernon, when they said I’d be hosting with Vernon again I screamed with excitement! What a legend.”

Vernon said: “I had the most brilliant time hosting This Morning with Josie before Christmas and I’m chuffed to be asked back again.

Read more: This Morning hastily cuts to ad break as Holly Willoughby cries on air again

“The show is such an institution for many and I’m really looking forward to seeing the team and interacting with the viewers again over Easter.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Are you happy Alison and Dermot are hosting this week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.’

