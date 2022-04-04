Clodagh McKenna and aspargus predictor on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Clodagh McKenna drops huge hint she’s signing up for Strictly 2022

Will Clodagh be getting her dancing shoes ready?!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

This Morning favourite Clodagh McKenna appeared to drop a hint that she’s signing up for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

During Monday’s show, the chef joined hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to speak with “asparagus psychic” Jemima Packington.

If you didn’t know, Jemima makes predictions by using asparagus.

Clodagh got the chance to ask Jemima to cast a prediction and she wanted to know about Strictly…

Clodagh McKenna on This Morning today
Will Clodagh do Strictly this year? (Credit: ITV)

Clodagh McKenna on This Morning today

She asked: “Am I going to be asked to be on Strictly Come Dancing?”

Read more: This Morning recipes: Clodagh McKenna’s steak leaves viewers feeling sick

Jemima then threw the asparagus and they fell into an arrangement.

However, it wasn’t great news for Clodagh as Jemima told her “not at the moment”.

Clodagh McKenna smiling on This Morning today
Viewers think Clodagh was dropping a hint (Credit: ITV)

But viewers watching were convinced Clodagh was dropping a hint that she’ll be signing up for the 2022 series of the BBC dance show.

One person said: “Is that your subtle hint then Clodagh at Strictly producers?”

Another wrote: “Assume Clodagh has been invited on to strictly and that was her way of dropping a hint.”

A third added: “Get ready to see Clodagh on Strictly this year then.”

Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and aspargus predicter on This Morning today
Alison asked about her love life (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, during the discussion, Alison was keen to ask Jemima to cast a prediction.

She asked: “Am I going to get married in the next five years?”

After throwing the asparagus, Jemima exclaimed: “Oh look at that, kisses everywhere!”

Alison was over the moon as she screamed: “Yeahhh,” as she pumped her fists in the air.

Viewers felt amused by the moment as one said: “Alison cracks me up.”

Another speculated: “Is Alison getting married? Quite a few hints on this morning’s show!”

Read more: Where are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Duo replaced today

However, a third tweeted: “Omg! Can’t believe they had this item again, it’s all nonsense.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Do you want to see Clodagh on Strictly this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton
William and Kate to ‘uproot George, Charlotte and Louis as they plan huge move this summer’
Sheridan Smith on the Starstruck final
Sheridan Smith has Starstruck viewers all making the same complaint during final
The Defoe women posing in a Season 3 still for The Split
The Split season 3 is finally here so you’ll be needing this very handy season 2 recap
Emmerdale cast list 2022
Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up
Meena prison officer Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Who plays Meena’s prison officer? Where have you seen Dean Smith before?
Loose Women presenters Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon, Frankie Bridge
Loose Women presenters’ eye-watering earnings revealed