This Morning recipes: Clodagh McKenna’s steak leaves viewers feeling sick

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna‘s recipes didn’t exactly leave viewers at home drooling today (March 7).

Instead, they were left clutching their tummies as they admitted the segment made them feel a little poorly.

After the recipes segment aired, many took to Twitter to admit they were left feeling sick over Clodagh’s cooking.

Clodagh McKenna presented the recipes segment on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning recipes: Clodagh’s steak gets the thumbs down

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby invited Clodagh McKenna onto the show today.

She demonstrated her 10-minute superfood soup, which featured slices of steak and honey produced on her own estate.

Clodagh explained that she seasoned the steak and then put it in the frying pan for one minute on each side.

This would mean the steak came out medium-rare.

However, after she cut into it many viewers on Twitter all had the same complaint.

Lots of viewers complained that the steak was raw (Credit ITV)

How did viewers react?

Not well, it has to be said – chances are they prefer their meat more well done!

“That steak is RAW,” declared one viewer.

Clodagh also held up the steak and asked Phil and Holly: “Do you like your meat like this?”

One viewer chirped online: “‘Do you like your steak like this?’ Raw!”

A third added: “My god its still mooing, no thanks.”

Another agreed: “That looks disgusting.”

Calls for This Morning to axe the chef

Some took issue with the lovely Clodagh herself.

One viewer said: “Gotta be the worst cook on This Morning – kept forgetting what she was saying and the steak was raw!”

Another agreed: “Maybe #ThisMorning should get someone who can actually cook and present instead of this [bleep] who is wondering what song and dance to perform next.”

‘Love Clodagh’

Others were team Clodagh, though.

“I love Clodagh,” they said. “She always cooks food I’d love.”

Another agreed.

“Absolutely love @clodaghmckenna on #thismorning She’s hilarious,” they said.

