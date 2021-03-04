This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna: Is she married and how old is she?

This Morning star Clodagh McKenna is a regular on the ITV programme but how old is she and is she married?

The Irish culinary whiz, 45, is often seen whipping up delicious recipes on the daytime show while talking hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby through her creations.

What other shows has she been in? And does she have a partner? Read on to find out more about her.

Who is This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna?

Clodagh, who is from Cork in Ireland, is a TV chef and author of multiple cookbooks, including Clodagh’s Weeknight Kitchen.

She also writes a cookery column for the Evening Standard and regularly appears on screens to demonstrate her recipes.

What has Clodagh McKenna been in, including This Morning and Sunday Brunch?

Clodagh is a regular on This Morning and she has also appeared on Sunday Brunch, the live Channel 4 show hosted by Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer.

She has been on Sunday Brunch several times in recent years, with her last appearance being in 2019, according to the website IMDB.

More recently, Clodagh has featured as a guest on Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch, presented by Steph McGovern.

She has also appeared on the US talk show Today, The Wendy Williams Show and Canada’s The Marilyn Denis Show.

Does she have a partner?

Yes, Clodagh’s partner’s name is Harry Herbert.

The pair got engaged at the end of last year and revealed hopes to get married in 2021.

Clodagh announced to her social media followers: “We got engaged! We are over the moon with happiness and thank everybody for the lovely warm wishes.”

Even if it’s just a table in the middle of the field and we’re all together – that’s what is important.

She told Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy on Ireland’s The Today Show on RTÉ One: “We are so happy, we got engaged about six weeks ago. We moved in together about two and a half years ago.”

Clodagh also explained that it’s super important to both her and Harry that they have their families with them when they say their vows.

Speaking from her Hampshire home, she said: “That is the most important thing. Even if it’s just a table in the middle of the field and we’re all together – that’s what is important. We’re going to wait until next year, fingers crossed.”

The star also revealed that Harry asked her to be his wife while on a walk through the woods of Highclere Park, the grounds of the house where Downton Abbey filmed.

Harry’s father, Henry, was a character in The Crown.

He was the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, Lord Porchester – who fans of the Netflix show know as ‘Porchy’, the Queen’s close pal and racing manager. Henry died from a heart attack in 2001.

Clodagh was previously in a relationship with Peter Gaynor, but they split in 2015, having been together since 2012.

Does she have Instagram?

Yes, Clodagh has an Instagram account and is active on the picture-sharing platform.

She shares pics from the handle @clodagh_mckenna.

Clodagh currently has 122k followers on Instagram.

