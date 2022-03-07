This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tear up over heartbreaking Ukraine clip

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield became choked up on This Morning today after seeing a heartbreaking clip amid the Ukraine crisis.

During a segment on the latest news headlines, Holly and Phil discussed a viral video of a little girl singing Frozen’s Let It Go from a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The emotional clip has gone viral on social media and it left Holly and Phil and guest Camilla Tominey in tears today.

Holly and Phil became tearful as they cut to a break (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

After the video played in the studio, Holly emotionally said: “There’s such innocence isn’t there.”

Gyles Brandreth said: “We’re seeing the worst of humanity and the best of humanity in this crisis aren’t we?”

Camilla added: “I haven’t seen that before actually, she’s the age of my youngest daughter. It’s awful.”

The video showed a little girl singing Let It Go inside a bomb shelter (Credit: ITV)

Holly became choked up as she said: “It’s horrible.”

Phil also became tearful as he said: “Right, let’s leave that there.”

Both hosts had a brief pause as they struggled to fight back tears.

Holly said: “We’ll be back after this break,” as Phil added: “Yeah, back in a mo.”

The show then cut to an advert break.

Holly and Phil were emotional (Credit: ITV)

When the programme returned, Holly and Phil sat down with ITV newsreader Mary Nightingale.

During the interview, Holly asked Mary how she’s able to keep it together while reporting on the horrific crisis in Ukraine.

She said: “You saw what just happened, we all fell to pieces there and obviously you’re really there at the forefront of all of this.

“How do you separate yourself from it or do you not?”

Mary said: “I think the stories that get to you most are the ones that chime with you the most. Once you have children, anything involving children is particularly difficult.”

Referring to the video of the young girl, Phil said: “Well we’ve all got videos of our kids doing precisely that. Just not in a bomb shelter.”

On Twitter, viewers were emotional too watching the heartbreaking clip.

One person said: “I was brought to tears along with Philip & Holly there watching that beautiful child sing Let It Go.”

Another wrote: “That little girl broke my heart. This all has to stop.”

A third added: “That little girl singing was so sweet but emotional.”

