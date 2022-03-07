This Morning host Holly Willoughby calls co-stars ‘mean’ after underwear mishap live on air

This Morning host Holly Willoughby suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction at the top of the show today (March 7).

Viewers at home would’ve never noticed it, however, had the host not been giggling away as Alice Beer poked fun at the unfortunate incident.

It happened as Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield sat on the This Morning sofa as they opened the show.

Holly Willoughby was seen adjusting her Spanx on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Holly was heard giggling off-camera as Phil read through what was coming up on the programme.

And, when the camera panned back to the hosts, Holly was seen fiddling with her control underwear.

“You lot are very mean,” the blonde host said as a result of their laughter.

She then explained: “As I sat down I may have pulled the edge of my Spanx up slightly, just to get it in a more comfortable position.

“And then Alice Beer did a very fetching impression of me.”

Alice quipped: “It was very Les Dawson.”

Alice Beer poked fun at Holly (Credit: ITV)

Phil added: “I’m not entirely sure you needed to own up to any of that.”

“I do when I start to giggle and people will be wondering what I’m giggling at,” Holly retorted.

“It was naughty Alice Beer sitting next to me,” she added.

“Are you comfortable now,” Phil teased?

“Much more comfortable,” Holly said, telling Phil: “Thank you.”

Which dress did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Holly wore a blue floral dress by Ghost to host the show today.

And, after she uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot, her fans commented on the picture – with some wondering why she needs to wear control briefs.

“Couldn’t imagine you wearing Spanx,” said one follower.

Others admitted that they weren’t exactly enamoured with the dress, with some calling it “granny”.

“Very dull Holly,” said one.

“It’s a no from me, sorry,” said another.

A third commented: “Love Holly and she is so beautiful but who keeps putting her in these old lady dresses? She could be a style icon.”

