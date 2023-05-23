All the celebs who have publicly supported Phillip Schofield – and the ones who haven’t held back!

Phillip Schofield and his recent departure from This Morning has had us all in a chokehold. And it seems celebrities are no exception.

Since the This Morning host stepped down from his role on Saturday (May 20), countless famous faces have spoken out on the matter. Some have stepped in to publicly support Phil, while others have dealt out some pretty savage criticism! Here is everyone who’s had their say on the matter and what side they’re on.

Clodagh McKenna

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna seems to be one of Phil’s biggest supporters.

Following Phillip’s announcement, Clodagh was one of the only people to post a snap with him on her Instagram. She captioned it: “21 years of brightening up our mornings…. And I’ve been so lucky to be part of 3 of them. I’ll miss the morning hug, the twinkle in your eye that makes me giggle and your empathy.”

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes, who has also appeared on This Morning, issued a similarly heartfelt message to Phillip. In an Instagram story yesterday (May 22) she called him “a fountain of knowledge and laughter”.

She said: “I’ve proudly been a part of the This Morning family for almost 10 years and over the last few, it has been an absolute pleasure learning so much from you.

“Thanks for all the lessons – you’re a fountain of knowledge and laughter… Big love.”

Rochelle paid tribute to Phil (Credit: Instagram)

Piers Morgan

In an unlikely turn of events, Piers Morgan has also expressed sympathy for Phillip. In an interview with Times Radio, he slammed the “ruthless” way bosses had allegedly “pulled the plug” on Phil, raging that “showbiz is a shallow pool of shark infested waters”. By the sounds of things, he’s still bitter from his own departure from ITV.

Of course, Piers Morgan had something to say about the matter (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot support Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary also paid tribute to Phil on Monday’s This Morning (May 22). Opening the show, Alison said: “Now, we can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield.”

Meanwhile, Dermot said that everyone on the show and ITV “want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show so special and such a success over the last 21 years”.

Alison went on to brand Phil “one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had”.

Alison and Dermot paid tribute to Phil on Monday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wright

Meanwhile, This Morning regular Matthew Wright praised Phil on his Twitter. He wrote: “Gutted for @Schofe – there for me when I was having problems a few years back.”

Eamonn Holmes hits out at Phil

On the flipside, Eamonn Holmes has been incredibly outspoken in his criticism of Phillip. He made his feelings towards his former colleague quite clear, saying on GB News: “Some people find Phillip Schofield the nicest person in the whole world. I personally didn’t.”

Eamonn Holmes blasted Phillip Schofield (Credit: GB News)

The GB News host also ripped into reports Phillip had “stepped down”, saying: “He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – here’s your P45 now step down.”

However, Eamonn hasn’t had many good things to say about Holly either, calling her “as false as [Phillip] is”.

Amanda Holden

Most of Phillip’s critics have been a bit more low-key than Eamonn. Amanda Holden shared a cryptic bicep curl emoji to Instagram following the news of Phil’s resignation, which many fans took as a swipe against him.

Kim Woodburn

Kim Woodburn has also lashed out at Holly and Phil in recent days. Speaking on GB News, the former I’m A Celebrity star said on GB News: “You could tell he was King on that show. I mean, he was really ruling the roost. And whenever I’ve been on with him, he hasn’t been very pleasant. He was downright nasty. He was literally laughing at me sniggering at me.

“Now, the only thing I’m praying and hoping is that young Miss Holly Willoughby has the common sense to go.”

Kim has hit out at Phil, and Holly Credit: GB News)

Carol McGiffin

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin also hit out at Phil. Speaking on GB News too, Carol said: “He wasn’t very nice to be honest. He treated me like, ‘Oh another loose woman with another book.’ I kind of get that, but he was so not interested it was a struggle.

“I was giggling, actually laughing because I couldn’t believe he was being so bloody rude.”

