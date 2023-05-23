Piers Morgan reunited with former GMB colleague Charlotte Hawkins yesterday to pose for a photo of the “new This Morning presenting team”.

Piers introduced fans to the “new This Morning presenting team” yesterday (May 22) in a photo posted to social media.

The photo of Piers, Charlotte and reality TV icon Gemma Collins poked fun at the wild speculation that is currently going on around who will replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Piers Morgan introduces ‘new This Morning presenting team’

Piers, Charlotte and Gemma posed for a photo at the Chelsea Flower Show which they all attended yesterday. Many other famous faces were also in attendance, including members of the royal family and acting legends Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi.

Piers poked fun at the recent This Morning drama (Credit: Splash News)

The recent This Morning drama must have been a hot topic as countless TV presenters were also reunited. It seems Piers, who himself left ITV following his own scandal back in 2021, couldn’t resist making a joke about it.

His photo and its caption caused great amusement amongst Piers’ fans.

The new This Morning presenting team! ⁦

“Well I’d definitely be watching!” said one person, with a laughing emoji. Someone else joked: “Until you upset the weatherman,” of course referring to Piers’ run-in with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford that led to him quitting the show.

“Haha I would LOVE this to be real!” somebody else said.

Piers joked that he and Charlotte Hawkins were on the “new This Morning presenting team” (Credit: ITV)

Piers already teased a move to This Morning over the weekend with a photo of himself and Holly Willoughby shared to his Instagram. However he pretty much shut down any chance of it actually happening, saying: “Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Phillip Schofield as Holly Willoughby’s co-host at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.

“Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!”

