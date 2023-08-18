This Morning fans urge Josie to become permanent presenter as she reveals it’s her ‘last day’

This Morning viewers have called for Josie Gibson to become a permanent presenter after she announced that today (August 18) was her “last day” on the show.

She took to Instagram last night to explain that today was to be her last day. She wrote: “Awww last day tomorrow on This Morning with Andi Peters who I used to run home from school to watch …so surreal.”

Josie then thanked fans and followers for being “kind” and for their “lovely messages”. She finished: “I really appreciate every single one of you.”

It was Josie’s ‘last day’ on This Morning today (Credit: Cover Images)

This Morning star Josie Gibson a real fan favourite

Josie has risen in prominence on This Morning of late. She’s had an increased role on the show following Phillip Schofield‘s departure. And, she was there with Holly Willoughby when she returned to the show after Phil’s exit, consoling her.

However, it’s Craig Doyle who she’s most frequently hosted the show alongside. The pair have proved popular with viewers, with many also calling for Craig to appear on the show more often.

Fans have enjoyed seeing Josie and Craig host This Morning together (Credit: ITV)

And a lot of Josie’s Instagram followers have urged This Morning to bring her back, with plenty of sad and tearful emojis being used. One said: “Lovely Josie, somehow I doubt my This Morning experience will ever be the same again, please come back. Loved you with Andi, perfect pairing.”

Another fan said: “Aww no, absolutely gutted it’s your last day Josie, you’re a breath of fresh air, big mistake you going.”

One follower wanted the former Big Brother winner to become a permanent presenter. They wrote: “They should make you the main presenter permanently! You are so sweet and funny. Loved your denim outfit, looked amazing.”

‘Liars’ and ‘cheats’ on Josie’s mind

Josie’s post announcing her This Morning departure comes just after she shared a cryptic message about “liars” and “cheats”, at a time when she’s been busy shutting down claims about her love life.

She wrote: “Sometimes in life, you get liars and cheats, and the fabulous thing about strong women is they will not be beat [sic]. This one goes out to all those with morals, integrity, high values and self-respect.”

And it might not be the last we see of Josie on our screens for a while. There have been reports that she’s signed up for I’m A Celebrity later this year.

Read more: IN PICTURES: Josie Gibson’s incredible glow-up as she looks unrecognisable since Big Brother days

Would you like to see Josie back permanently? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.