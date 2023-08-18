Josie Gibson speaking on This Morning
Josie Gibson’s cryptic message about ‘liars and cheats’ following romance shut down

The star was sharing her outfit choice for This Morning

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning star Josie Gibson has shared a message about “liars” and “cheats” after shutting down claims about her love life.

The star recently addressed romance claims as she insisted she isn’t dating one of her This Morning colleagues. Taking to Instagram to reveal her outfit for Thursday’s This Morning, Josie stunned in a denim jumpsuit.

Josie was flooded with compliments from both her celeb pals and fans. But her caption on the post left some people wondering…

Josie Gibson on This Morning

The caption read: “Sometimes in life, you get liars and cheats, and the fabulous thing about strong women is they will not be beat…

“This one goes out to all those with morals, integrity, high values and self respect.”

Josie added: “Big thank you to @claire.sweeney for introducing me to @donnaidadenim. Jumpsuit @donnaidadenim Styled by @rachaelhughesstyle.”

One fan gushed: “You look insane.”

Josie Gibson smiling on This Morning
Josie shared a quote about “liars” and “cheats” (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “I feel like we are repeating the same comment on each of your posts, but can’t help but not say it again. You look amazing Josie!”

Meanwhile, Loose Women star Judi Love wrote: “You see all this hotness! Fits with the sign at the back! Open with caution!! Because if they can’t handle all this they get burn..”

Claire Sweeney gushed: “You look so beautiful in your @donnaidadenim arn’t they just the best! So flattering and sexy.”

Seemingly referring to the quote Josie added in her caption, someone commented: “Soooo true.”

Another added: “You absolutely rock don’t let the ‘not rights’ put you down.”

This Morning star Josie Gibson at the TRIC Awards
Josie recently shut down claims about her love life (Credit: Cover Images)

Does Josie have a partner?

It isn’t known if Josie is dating anyone. She set tongues wagging earlier this month when she said she there was “someone” in her life during an appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon.

Sometimes in life, you get liars and cheats, and the fabulous thing about strong women is they will not be beat…

She said during the show: “There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages. It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous. I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.”

Many reports began speculating who the mystery person could be. However, Josie later clarified things on Instagram.

YouTube video player

She said: “I’m not in a relationship, or neither am I in love, with cameraman Sam. I am not with Sam Morter. I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague. I’m like his older sister, I’m like his auntie. That’s as far as it goes.

“There is nothing going on with me and Sam Morter.”

Read more: This Morning fans stunned by ‘flustered’ Josie Gibson’s behaviour towards guest after shutting down claims about her love life

