This Morning fans stunned by ‘flustered’ Josie Gibson’s behaviour towards guest after shutting down claims about her love life

This Morning fans were left surprised by Josie Gibson‘s behaviour towards one guest earlier today (August 14).

Matteo Bocelli, son of legendary Italian tenor Andrea, featured on the show this morning to promote new music, before giving a performance.

Matteo is the son of iconic singer Andrea Bocelli (Credit: Splash News)

And he appeared to have a fan in Josie, who was hosting the show with Rochelle Humes. Viewers noticed that as he spoke to the pair, she was becoming increasingly “flustered” by the handsome singer.

He discussed how his father inspired his love for making music, as well as his own career dreams. He then stood up from the This Morning sofa, causing both presenters to gasp at his height – the 25-year-old is 6ft 5in, seemingly inheriting his height from his father.

Josie said: “Oh my gosh, how tall are you? You’re so tall!”, as Rochelle added: “Wow, you’re blessed.”

Matteo amazed Josie and Rochelle with his height (Credit: ITV)

Matteo’s This Morning appearance went down well

After Matteo performed a new song and sat back down with Josie and Rochelle, Josie admitted that the performance made her “weak at the knees” and said that she felt “flutters” in her stomach.

Matteo chatted to Josie and Rochelle before performing his new song (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle joked about her co-host’s reaction: “She really enjoyed that. I really enjoyed it but Josie REALLY enjoyed it.”

And many of the show’s viewers took to social media to discuss Josie’s reaction.

One said: “Josie is so in love with Matteo Bocelli, she just got totally flustered. Don’t blame you Josie, he is fit.”

Another joked: “That poor man trying to get away from Josie salivating over him.”

Another added: “Josie is loving this,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, some viewers quite liked Matteo themselves, one calling him the “most handsome guy I’ve ever seen” and another simply calling him a “lovely singer”.

Josie denies cameraman romance

Earlier this month, Josie was forced to hit back at claims one of her colleagues was her boyfriend. Rumours started when she was pictured holding hands with cameraman Sam Morter in Paris earlier this year, while co-host Alison Hammond described the pair as a “beautiful couple”.

Recently, Josie had to deny that she was in a relationship with a This Morning cameraman (Credit: Splash News)

At the time, Josie said that it was a prank, but following more rumours – and Josie revealing on TV that she is in love – she was forced to deny the rumours again on Instagram.

She wrote: “I’m not in a relationship, or neither am I in love, with cameraman Sam. I am not with Sam Morter. I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague. I’m like his older sister, I’m like his auntie. That’s as far as it goes. There is nothing going on with me and Sam Morter.”

