This Morning star Josie Gibson in 2010, 2023 and 2013
IN PICTURES: Josie Gibson’s incredible glow-up as she looks unrecognisable since Big Brother days

S-t-u-n-n-i-n-g!

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning star Josie Gibson has had a serious glow-up since her Big Brother days, and she’s looking and doing more fabulous than ever it seems!

The This Morning favourite often wows fans with her looks for the show as well as during other TV projects. Josie has also stunned fans with her weight loss over the years.

So, let’s take a look back at how much Josie’s look has changed throughout the years and since her Big Brother win in 2010.

Josie Gibson during Big Brother in 2010
Josie won Big Brother in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2010: Josie Gibson wins Big Brother

Of course, we all look pretty different now compared to 2010. And Josie is included. She looked gorgeous back in her Big Brother days 13 years ago (where has that time gone?!).

Winning the eleventh series of the reality show, Josie won over the nation with her bubbly personality. Entering the Big Brother house, Josie was a blonde bombshell.

At the time, she was just 25. And she’s always remained a natural beauty – inside and out!

Josie Gibson smiling in 2013
Josie pictured in 2013 following weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie’s weight loss

Following her time and win on Big Brother, Josie shot to fame. People gravitated towards her and loved her Bristolian charm.

In 2013, Josie said she embarked on her weight loss journey and shed six stone over a year. She previously told Closer: “I first embarked on a weight-loss journey in 2013 when I shed 6st over a year with a combination of healthy eating and exercise.

After her weight loss, Josie launched a DVD – Josie Gibson’s 30 Second Slim. In 2014, the star released a healthy living book called The Josie Gibson Diet: Love Food, Get Slim, Stay Slim. 

Josie Gibson poses in gym wear in 2015
Josie pictured in 2015 as she continued her fitness journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie’s fitness journey

The TV favourite’s fitness and weight loss journey continued over the next few years. In 2016, Josie went under the knife to remove excess skin following her weight loss.

She underwent a tummy tuck to remove excess skin from her weight loss. At the time, she told New! magazine: “I was so nervous, because I was on my own. Then I woke up and I looked down and could just see flatness. I was like, ‘Whoa! I can see my vagina in full vision!'”

Josie Gibson smiles at GMB in 2018
Josie pictured in 2018, during her pregnancy with son Reggie (Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Josie during her pregnancy

In 2018, Josie certainly had that pregnancy glow as she was expecting her son Reggie. She announced in May 2018 that she was expecting her first child. She welcomed Reggie in September that year.

Josie said she “put on around four-and-a-half stone” during her pregnancy. However, after giving birth, she was back on her weight loss journey.

She then lost a whopping two stone in just 12 weeks in 2019.

Josie Gibson at the NTAs in 2019
Josie pictured in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2021 to now – This Morning star Josie Gibson’s career glow-up

Josie has continued her healthy living journey and she’s looking as stunning as ever. Her career glow-up has also been evident. From starting out on Big Brother to now hosting award-winning daytime show This Morning, Josie’s success has been pretty amazing. Since her Big Brother win, Josie has also released books, released a perfume and appeared on The Jump as well as The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

The star has been on This Morning this week and has wowed viewers with her looks.

Still the blonde bombshell she’s always been, Josie’s look now appears very glamorous and chic. Her outfits always compliment her stunning figure and fans seem to agree!

On her recent Instagram photo, which showed the pair in a denim jumpsuit for Thursday’s This Morning, one fan gushed: “You have been brilliant all week Josie, loved your gorgeous outfits.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful inside and out.”

We couldn’t agree more.

