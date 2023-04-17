This Morning viewers call for urgent change to ITV show as Phillip Schofield returns

This Morning viewers took to Twitter to issue a plea to ITV as Phillip Schofield returned to our screens today (April 17).

The veteran presenter has been away from our screens for a few weeks now during his brother’s child sex offences trial. Now, with the case over and the Easter break behind us, Phil is back on This Morning.

Earlier today, he presented the show alongside Rochelle Humes. This came after Holly Willoughby revealed she would be taking more time off after falling ill. However, while Rochelle escaped critique from keyboard warriors at home, Phil most certainly didn’t.

Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes presented This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans urge ITV to make changes

In fact, some This Morning viewers issued a plea to ITV, demanding that changes are made to the show amid calls for Phil to step away from the show.

One tweeted: “It’s time to let go of Phil now #ThisMorning.“

A second said: “It REALLY IS time for ITV to take #ThisMorning in a completely fresh direction – it doesn’t need Phillip Schofield AT ALL.”

Judging by the opinion of most viewers, maybe now would be a good time for new presenters on the #ThisMorning sofa.

Another commented: “It’s very stale and it needs a whole shake up. Less shows per year, new layout, hosts and segments.”

‘Bring back Josie and Craig’

Others wanted a repeat of last week’s This Morning presenters, the ever-popular Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

One viewer commented: “Judging by the opinion of most viewers, maybe now would be a good time for new presenters on the #ThisMorning sofa. Bring back Josie and Craig.”

A second agreed and said: “Had to turn off – rather watch snooker than Phil. Bring back Craig and Josie.”

Another commented: “Where are Josie and Craig? They were so much better.”

Phillip returned today, but there have been calls from viewers for the This Morning host to be replaced permanently (Credit: ITV)

‘Very pleased to see Phil back’

Not everyone felt the same, though, with some Schofe fans taking to Twitter to defend the This Morning host.

One said: “Everyone moaning about Phil – you know where the off button is, sad little [bleep]s. Anyone done anything about it? No thought not. Just like to moan to twitterati until the next target comes along.”

Another said they were “very pleased to see Phil back” fronting the show.

ED! has contacted This Morning for comment.

