This Morning viewers make same plea to ITV over Josie and Craig as hosting stint comes to end

This Morning viewers have made the same plea over Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle as their hosting stint concluded.

The popular presenting duo have been fronting the daytime ITV series since Easter Monday (April 10). Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary often fill in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when they are away.

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson have fronted the show this week (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

But while the Easter and end of term holidays continue for many, This Morning’s presenting schedule appeared to be interrupted before the schools broke up. That’s because Phillip has been absent from screens as his younger brother Timothy Schofield stood trial on sex abuse charges.

However, with Josie and Craig’s most recent run seemingly drawing to a close, the pair have certainly solidified their popularity with fans.

Fans enjoyed seeing them on the box (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning viewers react to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle

Several fans took to Twitter to express how much they value Josie and Craig. Furthermore, their admirers also called on telly bosses to give them the gig full-time.

“Love Josie and Craig presenting together #ThisMorning,” one fan tweeted.

Should have Josie and Craig as the main presenters.

Another tagged in broadcast chiefs: “@ITV @WeAreSTV should have Josie and Craig as the main presenters. They are great together. Love them #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, someone else suggested Josie and Craig were their favourite combo over all the other potential presenting partnerships. “Keep Craig and Josie please,” they begged. “Less frantic and a much easier watch and listen. Soooo much better than the others #ThisMorning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

At the start of Thursday’s show, Josie and Craig’s chemistry was on display as she ‘comforted’ him as he made out hosting the show was taking a toll. “It’s been a really good week, hasn’t it, Craig?” Josie asked him after welcoming viewers to the programme.

Agreeing, Craig did add the proviso – in jest: “It’s Thursday though. It feels like a five-coffee day. It can be a five-coffee Thursday. I feel like I could cry at a phone-in today. It depends if, anything like a sick dog phone in or anything emotional I might cry.”

