This Morning star Josie Gibson in shock as John Torode asks cheeky X-rated question

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson was left in shock today following a cheeky question from her co-star John Torode.

Josie was presenting the show alongside Craig Doyle today (April 11), while the MasterChef star was in the kitchen presenting his cooking segment.

And John shocked Josie – and ITV viewers watching at home – when things got a little X-rated on the morning TV show.

This Morning star Josie Gibson in stitches over John’s remark

Josie and Craig led the proceedings on This Morning today, which included an appearance from popstar Ellie Goulding to discuss her new single. Meanwhile, chef John was in the kitchen whipping up some fish tacos.

“It’s Tuesday so we’re going to be cooking up some fish tacos for Taco Tuesday,” John said in introduction to the mouth-watering meal. John explained that he loves this kind of meal, since it’s family-friendly and easy to personalise. However, his following comment was anything but “family-friendly”!

‘Do you like it hard, do you like it soft?’

John declared: “You’ve got crispy fish, crispy avocado which is in tempura batter, you’ve got smashed avocado, tomato salsa, you’ve got a herb salad, pickles, we’ve got all sorts of lovely things, all in taco shells.”

He then addressed his co-star Josie cheekily, saying: “You’ve got hard, you’ve got soft, do you like it hard, do you like it soft?”

Josie could not contain herself at this outrageous remark, struggling for words. “It looks very good. Very Mexican,” she finally managed through her laughter.

“Any way it comes John, I’ll take it,” came Craig’s deadpan reply. Craig’s comment then sent his co-star into stitches.

You could still hear Josie giggling as the camera panned away to introduce the upcoming fashion segment. In the end, Craig was forced to take over while she composed herself.

