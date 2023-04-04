Holly Willoughby’s ‘tough week’ amid ‘crisis talks’ over Phillip Schofield’s This Morning absence

Holly Willoughby has reportedly faced a “tough week” following “crisis talks” over Phillip Schofield’s absence on This Morning.

The hit ITV show, which first premiered back in 1988, has faced several presenting shake-ups in recent weeks.

Phil took a break last week due to his younger brother Timothy’s sex abuse trial. And now an insider has claimed Holly has been “beside herself” amid claims she’s had “crisis talks” on how to discuss Phil’s absence.

This Morning host Holly has apparently faced a ‘tough week’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby hosts This Morning without Phillip

The This Morning presenter shake-up started last week when national treasure Alison Hammond stepped in to front the show alongside Holly for Monday and Tuesday (March 27/28).

Then The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett was brought in to co-host with Holly for two days. Before Alison was back in the studio with Dermot O’Leary for Friday’s instalment.

What’s more, Alison herself has faced struggles in recent weeks, following speculation of an eight-month blackmailing ordeal which is said to have involved her handing over thousands of pounds. Holly was there to support her showbiz pal by recently throwing a “girl’s night”.

However, a source has since alleged that Holly has been “beside herself” this past week. But she is determined to “keep calm and carry on”.

Alison stepped in to front the show last week alongside Holly (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby has faced a ‘tough week’

Speaking to Closer, a source alleged: “It’s certainly been a tough few weeks for Holly. Things have been up in the air, and there have been crisis talks about how to handle Phillip’s absence.”

The insider went on to claim how, despite everything, Holly has “stood strong” and is determined to carry on. “She and Alison have been a brilliant team, and the This Morning family have been supporting each other through everything. It’s been hard for her having to watch her best pals at breaking point – but she’s been a rock for both,” they added.

Entertainment Daily has gone to reps for comment.

Phillip was missing from This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield’s brother found guilty

The nation was left shocked last week when it was reported that Phillip Schofield’s brother, Timothy, had an allegedly obsessive sexual interest in a boy under the age of 16.

At the end of the trial, the police IT technician was found guilty on all 11 counts of abusing the teenager. Timothy’s alleged abuse took place between 2016 and 2019. And now the brother of the This Morning star has been remanded in custody awaiting sentencing.

