Holly Willoughby has revealed she won’t return to This Morning tomorrow as expected. The television presenter has been away for two weeks on Easter break.

She was due to return tomorrow with co-star Phillip Schofield who has been missing for almost a month too. But now Holly has revealed that she won’t be on the sofa.

Holly won’t be on the show next week (Credit: ITV)

Taking to her Instagram she revealed she had been struck down by an illness. She said: “Hi just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have Shingles. I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love. Holly xx.”

It is not yet known who will replace Holly tomorrow, but Phillip is set to return. He had originally taken a break due to his younger brother Timothy’s sex abuse trial.

Meanwhile an insider claimed Holly was “beside herself” amid claims she’s had “crisis talks” on how to discuss Phil’s absence. The This Morning presenter shake-up started with Alison Hammond stepped in to front the show alongside Holly for Monday and Tuesday (March 27/28).

Holly Willoughby to take This Morning break

Then The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett was brought in to co-host with Holly for two days. Before Alison was back in the studio with Dermot O’Leary for Friday’s instalment.

Holly then went on her usual two week break as replacements took over.

However, a source has since alleged that Holly has been “beside herself” this past week. But she is determined to “keep calm and carry on”.

Holly Willoughby revealed she will not return to This Morning this week (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to Closer, a source alleged: “It’s certainly been a tough few weeks for Holly. Things have been up in the air, and there have been crisis talks about how to handle Phillip’s absence.”

The insider went on to claim how, despite everything, Holly has “stood strong” and is determined to carry on. “She and Alison have been a brilliant team, and the This Morning family have been supporting each other through everything.

“It’s been hard for her having to watch her best pals at breaking point – but she’s been a rock for both,” they added.

