Holly Willoughby stands by Phillip Schofield in wake of brother’s sex abuse trial

Holly Willoughby has continued to stand by her co-star Phillip Schofield during his brother’s recent sex abuse trial, it has been claimed.

Last week, viewers were left baffled when Phil was absent from This Morning. The presenter was replaced by Alison Hammond and comedian Joel Dommett. They hosted alongside Holly as Phil took time out while the trial was taking place at Bristol Crown Court.

Holly Willoughby has continued to be a ‘loyal’ friend to Phillip Schofield throughout his brother’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield’s brother found guilty

The nation was left shocked last week when it was reported that Phillip Schofield’s brother, Timothy, had an allegedly obsessive sexual interest in a boy under the age of 16.

Holly is loyal to Phil. She will always be there for him.

At the end of the trial, the police IT technician was found guilty on all 11 counts of abusing the teenager. Timothy’s alleged abuse took place between 2016 and 2019. And now the brother of the This Morning star has been remanded in custody awaiting sentencing.

Last week, it was reported that Phillip‘s written statement was read out during the trial. He spoke about what his brother told him after he allegedly opened up about what he had done. Phillip said he then told Timothy: “I don’t want you to tell me any more. Regardless of how it happened, it must never happen again.”

Phillip Schofield has been absent from This Morning since the trial started (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby stands by Phillip Schofield in wake of trial

Through his tough time, Phillip’s co-star and “loyal” friend Holly Willoughby has stood by his side.

A source claiming to be a close friend of the blonde presenter told the Daily Mail that Holly will “always be there” for Phil. They said: “Holly is loyal to Phil and she will always be there for him.”

The source also went on to add that the presenter will “always be there” for the show too and she is determined to “keep things going”. They added: “And she will always be there for This Morning too. She sees it as her role to keep things going.”

Entertainment Daily has gone to reps for comment.

