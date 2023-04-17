Phillip Schofield gives public thanks to This Morning viewers as he returns following brother’s trial

Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning today after three weeks off, and he thanked viewers for their “kind messages”.

The presenter took some time off over Easter. He was also off screen the week before, during which his brother faced trial for sexual abuse allegations.

Earlier this month, Phil’s brother Timothy was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy. In a statement, Phil called the crimes “despicable” and said he “no longer has a brother”.

Phillip Schofield’s message to This Morning viewers

On Monday (April 17), Phil made his return to This Morning. At the start of the show, he took the opportunity to thank viewers for their “kind” messages to him.

He said, alongside stand-in host Rochelle Humes: “I wanted to say it’s really lovely to be back. I have missed the show, everyone here.

“And also to you, I wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages and support which were really appreciated. So thank you very much indeed.”

Phillip Schofield brother trial

It comes after Phil issued a statement shortly after his brother was found guilty in court. Timothy Schofield was standing trial as he faced 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

The 54-year-old admitted to watching pornography and masturbating with the schoolboy. However, he claimed the boy was aged over 16 at the time. He denied performing sexual acts on the teenager.

A jury at Exeter Crown Court found him guilty of all counts. He was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

The alleged abuse took place between 2016 and 2019, the court heard.

Phil’s statement

Meanwhile, following the verdict, Phil issued a statement on Instagram. He said: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family.

I wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages and support.

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts.”

In addition, he said: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Before the verdict, Phillip reportedly relayed to the court in a written statement the moment his brother told him about the alleged sexual acts with the schoolboy.

As he made his return to This Morning today, Phil joined Rochelle. She’s replacing Holly Willoughby, who is off with a bout of shingles.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

