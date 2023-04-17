Phillip Schofield sends message to Holly Willoughby as she’s replaced on This Morning amid illness

Phillip Schofield sent a message to Holly Willoughby, who has taken some time off presenting This Morning, as she’s been struck down with shingles.

Holly and Phil have been on holiday from the show for the past two weeks during the Easter break. However, Holly won’t be appearing on the show for the next few days in order to recover from her illness.

Rochelle Humes replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield sends message to Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Holly has been replaced by Rochelle Humes on This Morning today (April 17).

So if you’re watching at home Holly, get well soon.

The fan favourite presenter has been made to take time off after being diagnosed with shingles. Taking to Instagram, Holly announced the news saying: “Hi… Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles… I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love, Holly.”

Holly and Phil have not been hosting the show together for quite some time now, after they both took time off over the Easter holidays and Phillip took leave for his brother’s trial.

But following his return on This Morning today, Phil sent a lovely message to his co-star telling her to get well soon. He said: “Holly isn’t well today so sadly off today, and perhaps a few more days, with a bout of shingles. Ouch.

“So if you’re watching at home Holly, get well soon. The whole team sends their love.”

Holly Willoughby has shingles (Credit: ITV)

What is shingles?

According to the NHS, shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash.

The NHS website claims that the initial signs of shingles include: “A tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin. A headache or feeling generally unwell.” A rash will also appear a few days later.

The website continued: “Usually you get the shingles rash on your chest and tummy, but it can appear anywhere on your body including on your face, eyes and genitals. The rash appears as blotches on your skin, on one side of your body only. A rash on both the left and right of your body is unlikely to be shingles.”

Read more: This Morning announces Holly Willoughby’s replacement as she’s forced to miss show tomorrow

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.