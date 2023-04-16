This Morning announces Holly Willoughby’s replacement as she’s forced to miss show tomorrow

This Morning fans tuning in tomorrow expecting to see Holly Willoughby return from her Easter break are set to be disappointed. Instead Phillip Schofield will be joined by another presenter as Holly is not well.

The star took to Instagram today to reveal she cannot return to This Morning on Monday April 17 as planned. She may also miss out the rest of the week if she does not recover.

What’s wrong with Holly Willoughby?

Holly has revealed she is suffering from shingles. After updating her fans on her Instagram page, Holly wrote: “Hi just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have Shingles. I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love. Holly xx.”

The presenter had been off for two weeks over Easter. Her co-host Phillip has also been away. He took some time off prior to Easter as his brother, Timothy, faced trial for sex abuse.

This Morning annouces Holly Willoughby’s replacement

It’s now been revealed by the show that Rochelle Humes will pair up with Phillip for tomorrow’s installment. It’s not known whether she will take over for the entire week.

Writing on their Instagram page, This Morning said: “Tomorrow at 10am on ITV1 and STV, it’s welcome back after the Easter holidays to Phillip and get better soon to Holly who’s off ill for a few days.

“Phillip and Rochelle have a packed show with Gyles and Camilla, John Torode, Josie, Dr Sara and a very special live announcement from Alison Hammond around midday!”

Phillip and Holly to be replaced?

With Phillip and Holly not having presented together in recent weeks, stand-in hosts have taken over at This Morning. And the most recent pairing: Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle were definitely a hit.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily! on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren Stanton said: “I feel there’s a real authenticity with this couple [Josie and Craig]. Authenticity is extremely important in presenting duos because viewers can often see past facades and fake emotions.”

Darren added: “Their presenting and the humour they share with each other appears to be quite effortless.

“I definitely believe Josie and Craig have what it takes to replace Holly and Phillip on This Morning,” Darren said.

“The difference between the success of these two presenters and Holly and Phillip is time. I certainly think the nation would take Josie and Craig on board as the new ITV daytime couple if they carry on presenting together.”

This Morning continues tomorrow at 10am on ITV.

