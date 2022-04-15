This Morning host Alison Hammond may ooze confidence on screen, but the star has admitted her battle with eczema left her “embarrassed”.

The bubbly Brummie, 47, shot to fame on Big Brother in 2002 and quickly became one of TV’s most popular presenters.

With gigs including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing under her belt, Alison looked like she was living her best life.

However, the star has previously struggled with her skin.

Alison Hammond has spoken candidly about her skin issues (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison Hammond on her skin insecurity

She told the Belfast Telegraph in 2017: “The only thing that gets me down is when my skin is not very good.

“I get a lot of eczema on my face and that really makes me sad. But what I do is try and change my diet. It’s mainly if I have a bit of sugar, I notice my eczema flares up.”

Alison added: “Don’t get me wrong, I have my off days where I feel a little bit down, but don’t we all? I try to be positive.”

At the time, Alison had appeared on ITV’s Sugar Free Farm, during which she lost an impressive two stone.

The presenter admitted her struggle with “obesity” had left her ’embarrassed” (Credit: ITV)

Following her appearance on the reality show, Alison told her This Morning colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she ate ‘666’ chocolate bars in a year and was “embarrassed” by her size.

Last year, the mum-of-one, who had a gastric band fitted in 2014 before having it removed two years later, admitted that Covid-19 lockdown was dire for her “in terms of weight”.

Alison also battles with her weight

Alison explained that she “couldn’t control my eating” or how much exercise she did.

She told The Sun: “In my head I’m slim. There is a slim woman in here with a lot of fat around her. I don’t realise how big I am until I’m next to someone.

Alison recently broke down on This Morning during an emotional phone-in (Credit ITV)

“But I’m beautiful and a lovely person, and I know it. I’m not one of those people that hates myself. I actually love myself.”

The much-loved star was recently moved to tears on This Morning following a phone-in about eating disorders.

Speaking about the segment, Alison said: “Can I just say something? Obviously I’ve had – I’m getting upset – I’ve had obesity my whole life. And what it is, is your regulation system is out of whack. So obviously, you can’t control wanting to eat all the time.

“A lot of people don’t realise – obesity is a disease. You can’t help it.”

